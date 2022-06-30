Punjab cops claim to bust Lawrence-Rinda gang after arrest of 11 members

The Punjab Police claimed to have busted an inter-state gang backed by gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Harwinder Rinda Thursday after the arrest of eleven members of the gang.

Nine weapons and five looted vehicles were seized from their possession, said Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) ADGP Promod Ban while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh. The operation was carried out by the Jalandhar Rural Police.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohd Yaseen Akhtar alias Jaisy Purewal of Nakodar, Jalandhar; Sagar Singh of Naya Shahar Badala in Mohali; Amar Malik of Samrala, Ludhiana; Navi of Lohian, Jalandhar; Ankush Sabharwal alias Paya of Nakodar, Jalandhar; Sumit Jaswal alias Kaku of Una (Himachal Pradesh); Amandeep alias Shooter of Phillaur, Jalandhar; Shiv Kumar alias Shiva of Phillaur, Jalandhar; Vishal alias Fauji of Nakodar, Jalandhar; Arun Kumar alias Mani Rana of Una and Annu alias Pehalwan of Kapurthala. All the arrested are history-sheeters and are facing cases of heinous crimes, said Ban.

Ban, who was accompanied by SSP Jalandhar Rural Swapan Sharma, said the group was active in several neighbouring states and had been involved in crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, armed dacoity, organised extortion, dacoity, robbery and drug smuggling. “With their arrest, the Punjab Police have thwarted at least seven murders, two police custody escapes and four armed robberies,” he added.

The ADGP said that as per preliminary investigations, the gang was being operated by Vikram Brar, an associate of Goldy Brar, on the directions of Harwinder Singh alias Rinda. Notably, Brar, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, currently residing abroad and is wanted by the Police of six states. He is a classmate of Lawrence Bishnoi and is active on social media.

Giving out details about the arrested persons, SSP Swapan Sharma said Mohamad Yaseen Akhtar alias Jaisy had absconded and escaped arrest for a year. A prodigy of Brar and Lawrence, he has been involved in at least 16 criminal activities, he said.

He said that another arrested person identified as Ankush Sabarwal alias Paya, who has six criminal cases registered against him, was a student of Vikram Brar at an IELTS centre in Nakodar in 2014 and had been providing shelter and safe house to Saurav Mahakal of Maharashtra, who was arrested by the Pune Police. Along with Mahakal, he committed three crimes in Punjab, during Mahakal’s two-month stay in the state.

The SSP said Arun Kumar alias Mani Rana is a jailed gangster and is operating on the behest of the Lawrence-Jaggu Bhagwanpuria group.

The arrested gang had planned Mani Rana’s escape from police custody during a court hearing in Una, Himachal Pradesh, he said, while adding that Sumit Jaswal alias Kaku was arrested as he was actively involved in doing recce and organising logistics for this escape attempt. “With the arrest of this gang, the backbone of organised criminal activities in the Doaba region in general and Jalandhar, in particular, has been broken,” he added.

Pertinently, in the past two months, Jalandhar Rural Police arrested 32 gang members across the state affiliated with various jailed gangsters and recovered 38 weapons from their possession.