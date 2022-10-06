scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Punjab cops bust drone-based arms smuggling module, recover 10 pistols

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar Amarjit Singh Bajwa said that Jaskaran was brought on a production warrant in a case pertaining to the NDPS act.

The Punjab Police busted a drone-based arms smuggling module with the arrest of its two members. (File Representational Photo)

The Punjab Police Wednesday busted a drone-based arms/ammunition smuggling module with the arrest of its two members and recover 10 pistols.

Those arrested have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Bhikhiwind, currently lodged at sub-jail Goindwal Sahib, and Rattanbir Singh of Khemkaran, who is currently out on bail. The police have recovered 10 foreign-made pistols – five .30 bore and five 9mm – along with eight spare magazines. They also seized a mobile phone concealed by Jaskaran in a drain in Machhike village.

“During questioning, Jaskaran confessed that he was using a mobile phone in jail to contact Pak-based smugglers through WhatsApp to smuggle narcotics and arms/ammunition from Pakistan via drones,” said the AIG. “For this purpose, the accused was taking the help of Rattanbir, who used to retrieve the consignments dropped via drones from different border areas,” he added.

Rattanbir is also a co-accused in various NDPS cases with Jaskaran Singh.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 08:05:15 am
