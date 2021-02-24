Punjab cop held for theft of Rs 1.5L, was accused of theft 4 months back too

Lovepreet had stolen Rs 1.50 lakh from the rucksack bag of fuel station employee Akashdeep, who had given him lift on his motorcycle, on February 15.

The 28-year-old Punjab Police constable, Lovepreet Singh, who was recently arrested for stealing Rs 1.50 lakh, has been in controversies for a long time.

Lovepreet was once deputed in the security of BJP leader, Vinit Joshi, who had recommended his removal when Punjab police itself had held Lovepreet Singh following a complaint of theft and cheating four months back. He was held outside Chandigarh University in Mohali by the police personnel of Morinda police station.

Sources said, “BJP leader Vinit Joshi had gone to Chandigarh University to attend a ceremony. Constable Lovepreet Singh had arrived there late. As he arrived, some people identified him as a theft and called the Morinda police station. Later, Vinit Joshi requested Punjab Police to remove the constable from his security.” Joshi is currently provided security cover by the UT Police.

Sources said that later a compromise was struck between the constable and the person who had filed a complaint against him at Morinda. Accused Lovepreet Singh was posted in 82 Battalion of Punjab Armed Police (PAP). Sources maintained, “Besides this, he was in the habit of taking drugs. He was famous among his colleagues for various wrongdoings. His father too had served in the police force. .”

AIG Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, Commandant 82 Battalion, PAP, said, “Constable Lovepreet Singh was suspended. A departmental probe was ordered against him. He is in judicial custody. His latest duty was at Punjab Civil Secretariat. We rotate the duties of the constables, in this process he might be deputed in the security of a BJP leader. We have not received any formal written complaint against Lovepreet.”

Lovepreet is a resident of Gurdaspur. He was arrested by a team of SHO PS 26 Inspector Jasbir Singh on February 20. Police said Rs 90,000 out of Rs 1.50 lakh was recovered from the accused. He had spend Rs 15,000 on getting his car repaired and had deposited Rs 25,000 in his bank account. DSP (east) Gurmukh Singh said, “We are in the process of recovering Rs 25,000 from the accused’s bank account.”

