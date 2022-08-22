Punjab cop ‘injured’ due to gunshot

A Punjab Police constable was allegedly injured due to a gunshot outside a housing society. The police are yet to register a case.

The injured was said to be out of danger. He suffered the bullet injury on his shoulder.

According to sources in the police, the injured was identified as Ramandeep Singh, 27. The incident happened near One Rise, a housing society in Sector 99.

The Sohana Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Gurjeet Singh, denied that any such incident had happened.

“The injured constable could not tell us who had fired the gunshot. He is not in a state of recording his statement,” a police officer said requesting anonymity.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DSP (City 2), H S Bal, said that the injured had not recorded his statement yet. He further added that Ramandeep Singh did not lodge any complaint yet.