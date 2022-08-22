Punjab cop ‘injured’ due to gunshot

A Punjab Police constable was allegedly injured due to a gunshot outside a housing society. The police are yet to register a case.
The injured was said to be out of danger. He suffered the bullet injury on his shoulder.
According to sources in the police, the injured was identified as Ramandeep Singh, 27. The incident happened near One Rise, a housing society in Sector 99.
The Sohana Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Gurjeet Singh, denied that any such incident had happened.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The injured constable could not tell us who had fired the gunshot. He is not in a state of recording his statement,” a police officer said requesting anonymity.
Speaking to The Indian Express, DSP (City 2), H S Bal, said that the injured had not recorded his statement yet. He further added that Ramandeep Singh did not lodge any complaint yet.
Mann creates quota in AG office, says SC lawyers never got chance
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Bulandshahr: Brother of rape victim found dead
Delhi Confidential: Busy Schedule
Teen who was pursuing her rape case found dead
Angry over boy’s death, Bihar villagers attack Nitish’s security convoy
Sushil Modi targets another RJD minister over corruption
Shah targets KCR: Despite help from Centre, Telangana in debt
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu
Uddhav likely to embark on state tour to rejuvenate cadre
Finance Ministry allays worries on UPI charges, says providers may seek ‘other means’
Jail superintendent urges Thane civic body to install view cutters on portion of Thane-Kalwa flyover
Five arrested for smuggling prohibited cough syrup bottles from UP
Seven persons whose numbers mentioned in threat messages being questioned: Mumbai Police