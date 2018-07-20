Punjab cop held for taking bribe to let off drug peddler

Police has registered a case against ASI, Sandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh at Tarsikka police station. (Representational) Police has registered a case against ASI, Sandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh at Tarsikka police station. (Representational)

ASI Nrinder Pal has been arrested by Amritsar police for allegedly accepting bribe for acquitting a drug peddler on Thursday. Narinder Pal allegedly accepted Rs 19,000 to acquit a drug addict from NDPS Act case registered at Tarsikka police station three months back.

It came to light only after same smugglers were arrested again with drugs Monday. SSP, Amritsar (Rural), Parampal Singh said, “Gurjeet was arrested with 500 intoxicated tablets and 6 gm heroin by Station House Officer Avtar Singh of Khalchian police station Monday. During interrogation, it was found that Gurjeet was also booked under the NDPS Act three months back, but later he had managed to get his name removed from the FIR registered at Tarsikka police station in which another drug smuggler Baljit Singh was also arrested. However, at that time Gurjeet couldn’t be arrested along with Baljit Singh.”

The SSP said, “It was found while Gurjeet was on the run, he approached Sandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh, members of Valmiki Ekta Sangharash Dal, to seek help to settle case against him. Both took Rs 30,000 from Gurjeet and gave Rs 19,000 to the ASI. Finally his named was removed from the case. Gurjeet has confessed bribing Nirmal Singh for removing case against him.”

Police has registered a case against ASI, Sandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh at Tarsikka police station.

