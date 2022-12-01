scorecardresearch
Punjab: Cop booked for glorifying weapons in his YouTube song

The AAP government last month ordered a complete ban on the public display of weapons and songs glorifying violence

The constable, Kuljeet, a resident of Rajeyana village, uploaded a song called ‘Mahakaal’ on YouTube in which he allegedly glorified weapons through both lyrics and visuals. (Image source: Screenshot from song)

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a crackdown on people glorifying weapons and violence on social media, the Moga police Wednesday booked a policeman, who is also a singer, for allegedly promoting weapons in his latest song uploaded on YouTube.

The constable, Kuljeet, a resident of Rajeyana village, uploaded a song called ‘Mahakaal’ on YouTube in which he allegedly glorified weapons through both lyrics and visuals. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Baghapurana police station.

Sub-inspector Jatinder Singh said Kuljeet is posted with the patrolling wing of Moga. “He is also an amateur singer who uploaded his latest song on November 30 on YouTube. The FIR was registered hours after the song was uploaded when it was noticed that the song has lyrics and visuals promoting weapons. He is yet to be arrested,” said Jatinder Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of the Baghapurana police station.

The YouTube video, which garnered over 2,000 views till the filing of the report, allegedly contains visuals displaying weapons and ammunition.

Some of the lyrics of the song are: ‘Tangi modey te dunaali… (I have a double barrel weapon hung on my shoulder), saadey pindan vall karde aa asley di kheti (In our villages, we practise farming of weapons)…”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government last month ordered a complete ban on the public display of weapons and songs glorifying violence.

The order was issued in the backdrop of the recent killings of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar and Dera follower Pardeep Singh, who was out on bail in the 2015 sacrilege case, in Kotkapura. Earlier, the killing of kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian in Jalandhar in March and the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala in May had sparked outrage.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 12:28:30 pm
