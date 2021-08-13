Chandigarh man who lost job in lockdown held for theft, killing 98-year-old woman

Police Friday arrested a 31-year-old man, who was working as a cook and lost his job owing to Covid-19 last year, for killing 98-year-old Joginder Kaur on August 6 at her house in Sector 8 with the intention of theft.

Reeling under the financial crisis, Kailash decided to break into some house and steal valuables and cash to pay instalments of his motorcycle.

He first surveyed the nearby areas in Sector 8 and found that an aged woman resides alone at her house. He also noted the activities of her servant and saw the servant leave the house for an evening walk around 6:30pm for about 30-45 minutes.

Police said that on the evening of August 6, Kailash broke into the house to steal and when elderly woman caught him and started shouting, he attacked her with a knife. The murder weapon was later found at the crime spot.

SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said Kailash’s blood-stained clothes and shoes have been seized. Sources said prior to the pandemic, he was earning enough to run his life. Currently, he is employed as a part time cook in Sector 15 and was not able to make ends meet.

Police said before killing Joginder Kaur, Kailash had managed to steal around Rs 700 from the servant’s quarter of Kaur.

Kaur had allotted her servant quarter to her domestic maid, Bhavana, who resided there with her husband. Kaur’s body was spotted by Bhavana, who called her husband and informed the police control room. A case of murder was registered at PS-3. Two children of Joginder Kaur are settled abroad.