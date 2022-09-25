Punjab consumer panel asks CHB to pay Rs 1 lakh to UT resident

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed the Chandigarh Housing Board to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to a UT resident for handing possession of a flat after a period of two years.

Ramesh Kumar stated in his complaint that he had applied for a 2 BHK flat in Sector 51 A, Chandigarh under self financing scheme by paying Rs 5 lakh as earnest money on January 12, 2011. After 15 months, CHB issued acceptance-cum-demand letter dated in April 25, 2012, along with the payment schedule, as per which, the tentative price of the third floor flat was Rs 47,39,000 and after an initial deposit of Rs 5 lakh. Kumar was required to pay Rs 6,84,750 at the time of registration which is within 30 days of the issuance of the letter and then three subsequent installments of Rs 13,29,681 each within six, 12 and 18 months from the issuance of the letter. The remaining amount was to be paid at the time of possession.

Kumar stated that the CHB, in its brochure issued for the scheme, did not mention the date or time schedule for completion of construction or giving possession of the flat, or any penalty to be paid for a delay in handing over possession. Kumar said that on the other hand, the CHB put a penalty clause which binds the allottees to pay a heavy penalty starting from 18 to 21 and 24 per cent on delayed payments.