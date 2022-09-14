scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Punjab consumer forum sentences real estate owner to 1 year in prison

The complainant, Ranbir Singh, said in the consumer forum that Bagai failed to pay him the money, which was more than Rs 1 crore. He also filed an execution application in the forum in March, 2020.

The order stated that the balance amount has not been paid to Ranbir Singh, it is clearly an abuse of the Consumer Protection Act, according to which, Virender Bagai is sent to one year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000.

Punjab Consumer Forum in Panchkula has convicted Virender Bagai, managing director of a real estate firm, M/s Ess Vee Apartments Samar Estates, Sector 20, to one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 for violating the Consumer Protection Act Tuesday.

Bagai was taken into police custody and was sent to the Central Jail, Ambala.

Bagai is a resident of Sector 7 in Panchkula. The decision came following the complaint of Ranbir Singh of Barwala in Panchkula. According to the detailed order, Virender Bagai had been instructed to pay Rs 47.72 lakh with a 12 per cent interest per annum to Ranbir Singh, dated back in 2017. At that time, the consumer forum had also directed that if Bagai failed to pay the money within the stipulated time period, the complainant will be entitled to get an additional 15 per cent interest per annum.

The complainant, Ranbir Singh, said in the consumer forum that Bagai failed to pay him the money, which was more than Rs 1 crore. He also filed an execution application in the forum in March, 2020. During the course of the proceedings, non-bailable warrants were also issued against Virender Bagai and his brother Vinod Bagai.

The order stated that the balance amount has not been paid to Ranbir Singh, it is clearly an abuse of the Consumer Protection Act, according to which, Virender Bagai is sent to one year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The decision about his brother, Vinod Bagai, was, however, reserved.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 02:19:31 am
