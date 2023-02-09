Punjab constitutes panels to enforce new directions of water regulation authority

To implement new directions issued by the Punjab Water Regulation & Development Authority (PWRDA), the government has constituted the District Implementation Committees on Water Resources Department (DICWRD).

The committees will be headed by their concerned Deputy Commissioners and the Executive Engineer (Water Resources) will be the member secretary.

All district-level officers concerned with the Water Resources Department such as commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Executive Officer of Municipal Committee, District Development & Panchayats Officer, Divisional Soil Conservation Officer, Executive Officer of Punjab Pollution Control Board are members of the committee.

Disclosing this here on Wednesday, an official spokesperson said that PWRDA and Water Resources department held the first meeting with all member secretaries of the DICWRD (Executive Engineers) to brief them about implementing the new Groundwater Directions.

The DICWRD shall enforce the directions for all non-exempt users who have to pay groundwater charges from February 1.