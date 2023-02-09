scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Punjab constitutes panels to enforce new directions of water regulation authority

The committees will be headed by their concerned Deputy Commissioners and the Executive Engineer (Water Resources) will be the member secretary.

The DICWRD shall enforce the directions for all non-exempt users who have to pay groundwater charges from February 1.(Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Punjab constitutes panels to enforce new directions of water regulation authority
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

To implement new directions issued by the Punjab Water Regulation & Development Authority (PWRDA), the government has constituted the District Implementation Committees on Water Resources Department (DICWRD).

The committees will be headed by their concerned Deputy Commissioners and the Executive Engineer (Water Resources) will be the member secretary.

All district-level officers concerned with the Water Resources Department such as commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Executive Officer of Municipal Committee, District Development & Panchayats Officer, Divisional Soil Conservation Officer, Executive Officer of Punjab Pollution Control Board are members of the committee.

Disclosing this here on Wednesday, an official spokesperson said that PWRDA and Water Resources department held the first meeting with all member secretaries of the DICWRD (Executive Engineers) to brief them about implementing the new Groundwater Directions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
More from Chandigarh

The DICWRD shall enforce the directions for all non-exempt users who have to pay groundwater charges from February 1.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 00:25 IST
Next Story

Nakodar killing: Two more US cities proclaim Feb 4 as ‘Saka Nakodar Day’

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close