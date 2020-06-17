Punjab Cong’s agitation against ‘agri reforms’ from June 19, says Jakhar

The Union government has planned to completely destroy the farmers by implementing the amended law, Jakhar alleged. (File) The Union government has planned to completely destroy the farmers by implementing the amended law, Jakhar alleged. (File)

Punjab Congress will launch a statewide agitation from June 19 against the Centre’s amendments to the Agricultural Marketing Act. The party said it will sensitise farmers in the state about the amendments that, it added, meant no assured procurement of farmers’ crops.

State party chief Sunil Jakhar announced this after presiding over a meeting of state ministers, party MPs, MLAs and other office bearers on Tuesday.

He said that the Union government had recently enacted three new laws regarding marketing of crops, adding that all these were tantamount to locking up agriculture. The Union government has planned to completely destroy the farmers by implementing the amended law, he alleged.

Jakhar said that the party would launch statewide campaign to create awareness among the farmers and other sections about the adverse effects of these laws on the entire economy of Punjab. The agitation will start from Fatehgarh Sahib would be followed by similar small gatherings at all the district headquarters to inform MLAs and DCC officials, Sarpanches, Zila Parishad and Block Samiti members about the adverse effects of these laws on the farmers. They will further brief people in detail about the hidden agenda of the BJP and Akali Dal’s silence on the issue.

State Congress chief said that the Centre had conspired to abolish MSP for crops. “If this happens then not only the farmers but also the Arhtiya, transporters and other stakeholders in the sector will suffer and it finally this will prove fatal to the interests of the states. In order to ensure food security of the country and the interests of crores of farmers, it was imperative to maintain the MSP,” he said.

