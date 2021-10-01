Punjab Congress News Live Updates: Punjab progress under Capt didn’t get appreciated, says Manish Tewari

Punjab Congress News Live Updates: People in the Congress who were given responsibilities for Punjab could not appreciate the way the state had progressed over the last four and a half years — and that is the reason for the current political crisis, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said on Thursday.
Punjab under Captain Amarinder Singh was “politically stable (and) progressing in the correct direction”, the former Union minister told The Indian Express in an interview.
On Thursday, Amarinder Singh laid rumours to rest, confirming that he will not join the BJP, but will be leaving the Congress. In an interview with NDTV, Singh, who was forced to step down as CM earlier this month, said he will not be “treated in this manner”.
Meanwhile, two days after Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped down as Punjab Congress chief, throwing the ruling party in the state into fresh turmoil, a key issue that led to the crisis appeared to have been resolved Thursday with Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reaching an agreement on “contentious” appointments. Sources told The Indian Express that both sides agreed during a three-hour meeting to leave the decision on the appointment of an Advocate General to the Congress high command.
Two days after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief, throwing the ruling party in the state into fresh turmoil, a key issue that led to the crisis appeared to have been resolved Thursday with Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reaching an agreement on “contentious” appointments.
Sources told The Indian Express that both sides agreed during a three-hour meeting to leave the decision on the appointment of an Advocate General to the Congress high command. A few hours later, Channi’s government sent a panel of names for the post of DGP to the UPSC — the appointment of DGP IP Singh Sahota had been opposed by Sidhu. Read the full report here.
Fault lines appeared to harden in the Congress Thursday between the high command of the Gandhi family and an increasingly isolated group of senior rebels. Veteran leader Amarinder Singh, freshly ousted as Punjab Chief Minister, announced that he was not joining the BJP but would leave the Congress that was going “downhill”.
Meanwhile, more leaders among the old guard went public with their criticism of how the party was being run. Several came forward to condemn the protests at Kapil Sibal’s house Wednesday by Congress workers, calling him “gaddar (traitor)”, as “orchestrated hooliganism”, with a few questioning the party silence over it.
Among those who spoke up was senior party leader and CWC member P Chidambaram, who in a carefully calibrated tweet said: “I feel helpless when we cannot start meaningful conversations within party forums. I also feel hurt and helpless when I see pictures of Congress workers raising slogans outside the residence of a colleague and MP. The safe harbour to which one can withdraw seems to be silence.” Chidambaram could not be reached for comment. Read the full report here.