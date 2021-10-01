Punjab Congress News Live Updates: Punjab progress under Capt didn’t get appreciated, says Manish Tewari

Punjab Congress News Live Updates: People in the Congress who were given responsibilities for Punjab could not appreciate the way the state had progressed over the last four and a half years — and that is the reason for the current political crisis, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said on Thursday.

Punjab under Captain Amarinder Singh was “politically stable (and) progressing in the correct direction”, the former Union minister told The Indian Express in an interview.

On Thursday, Amarinder Singh laid rumours to rest, confirming that he will not join the BJP, but will be leaving the Congress. In an interview with NDTV, Singh, who was forced to step down as CM earlier this month, said he will not be “treated in this manner”.

Meanwhile, two days after Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped down as Punjab Congress chief, throwing the ruling party in the state into fresh turmoil, a key issue that led to the crisis appeared to have been resolved Thursday with Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reaching an agreement on “contentious” appointments. Sources told The Indian Express that both sides agreed during a three-hour meeting to leave the decision on the appointment of an Advocate General to the Congress high command.