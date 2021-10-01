scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 01, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Punjab Congress News Live Updates: Punjab progress under Capt didn’t get appreciated, says Manish Tewari

Punjab Congress News Live Updates: Punjab under Captain Amarinder Singh was “politically stable (and) progressing in the correct direction”, Manish Tewari told The Indian Express in an interview.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: October 1, 2021 10:03:13 am
Congress MP Manish Tewari. (File)

Punjab Congress News Live Updates: People in the Congress who were given responsibilities for Punjab could not appreciate the way the state had progressed over the last four and a half years — and that is the reason for the current political crisis, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said on Thursday.

Punjab under Captain Amarinder Singh was “politically stable (and) progressing in the correct direction”, the former Union minister told The Indian Express in an interview.

On Thursday, Amarinder Singh laid rumours to rest, confirming that he will not join the BJP, but will be leaving the Congress. In an interview with NDTV, Singh, who was forced to step down as CM earlier this month, said he will not be “treated in this manner”.

Click here for more

Meanwhile, two days after Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped down as Punjab Congress chief, throwing the ruling party in the state into fresh turmoil, a key issue that led to the crisis appeared to have been resolved Thursday with Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reaching an agreement on “contentious” appointments. Sources told The Indian Express that both sides agreed during a three-hour meeting to leave the decision on the appointment of an Advocate General to the Congress high command.

Live Blog

Punjab Congress News Live Updates: Navjot Singh Sidhu meets CM Charanjit Singh Channi; Amarinder Singh says won't join BJP, but will leave Congress; Manish Tewari says progress under Captain wasn't appreciated. Follow latest news and updates below

09:50 (IST)01 Oct 2021
Punjab Congress crisis: Sidhu, Channi meet, break deadlock on key postings

Two days after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief, throwing the ruling party in the state into fresh turmoil, a key issue that led to the crisis appeared to have been resolved Thursday with Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reaching an agreement on “contentious” appointments.

Sources told The Indian Express that both sides agreed during a three-hour meeting to leave the decision on the appointment of an Advocate General to the Congress high command. A few hours later, Channi’s government sent a panel of names for the post of DGP to the UPSC — the appointment of DGP IP Singh Sahota had been opposed by Sidhu. Read the full report here. 

09:48 (IST)01 Oct 2021
Not joining BJP but quitting Congress, says Capt; hardens party fault lines

Fault lines appeared to harden in the Congress Thursday between the high command of the Gandhi family and an increasingly isolated group of senior rebels. Veteran leader Amarinder Singh, freshly ousted as Punjab Chief Minister, announced that he was not joining the BJP but would leave the Congress that was going “downhill”.

Meanwhile, more leaders among the old guard went public with their criticism of how the party was being run. Several came forward to condemn the protests at Kapil Sibal’s house Wednesday by Congress workers, calling him “gaddar (traitor)”, as “orchestrated hooliganism”, with a few questioning the party silence over it.

Among those who spoke up was senior party leader and CWC member P Chidambaram, who in a carefully calibrated tweet said: “I feel helpless when we cannot start meaningful conversations within party forums. I also feel hurt and helpless when I see pictures of Congress workers raising slogans outside the residence of a colleague and MP. The safe harbour to which one can withdraw seems to be silence.” Chidambaram could not be reached for comment. Read the full report here.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi with Navjot Singh Sidhu (File)

Punjab Congress crisis: Sidhu, Channi meet, break deadlock on key postings

Two days after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief, throwing the ruling party in the state into fresh turmoil, a key issue that led to the crisis appeared to have been resolved Thursday with Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reaching an agreement on “contentious” appointments.

Sources told The Indian Express that both sides agreed during a three-hour meeting to leave the decision on the appointment of an Advocate General to the Congress high command. A few hours later, Channi’s government sent a panel of names for the post of DGP to the UPSC — the appointment of DGP IP Singh Sahota had been opposed by Sidhu.

Both sides also agreed on a three-member panel, comprising CM Channi, the PPCC chief and AICC general secretary in-charge Harish Rawat, to take collective decisions so that there is no conflict later. “The resignation by Navjot Sidhu will now be rejected,” said sources.

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.