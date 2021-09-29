Punjab Congress News Live Updates: ‘Sidhu not trying to destroy govt; we will sit and talk to him,’ says Punjab CM Channi

Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with former PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu (R) pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Punjab Congress News Live Updates: A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped down as president of the Congress party in Punjab, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said this was not an “ego tussle” and he was willing to invite Sidhu to discuss his issues with the party. Sidhu does not want to destroy the government, Channi said, adding that he had already spoken to him on the phone since his resignation.

Sidhu, in a video released on Twitter, said that he witnessed issues and agendas being “compromised” in the state. Clarifying that he had no “personal agenda”, Sidhu said, “17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people’s lives better.”

“I can’t compromise with my ethics, moral authority,” he added. “I can’t disguise high command nor can I let them be disguised.”

There are a string of factors behind the surprise resignation, chief among them being Sidhu not allowed to have his way in appointments to senior administrative posts, selection of ministers and allocation of portfolios. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has called for a state cabinet meeting at State Secretariat today.