scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Punjab Congress News Live Updates: ‘Sidhu not trying to destroy govt; we will sit and talk to him,’ says Punjab CM Channi

Punjab Congress News Live Updates: There are a string of factors behind the surprise resignation, chief among them being Sidhu not allowed to have his way in appointments to senior administrative posts, selection of ministers and allocation of portfolios.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 29, 2021 2:22:23 pm
Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with former PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu (R) pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Punjab Congress News Live Updates: A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped down as president of the Congress party in Punjab, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said this was not an “ego tussle” and he was willing to invite Sidhu to discuss his issues with the party. Sidhu does not want to destroy the government, Channi said, adding that he had already spoken to him on the phone since his resignation.  

Sidhu, in a video released on Twitter, said that he witnessed issues and agendas being “compromised” in the state. Clarifying that he had no “personal agenda”, Sidhu said, “17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people’s lives better.”

“I can’t compromise with my ethics, moral authority,” he added. “I can’t disguise high command nor can I let them be disguised.”

There are a string of factors behind the surprise resignation, chief among them being Sidhu not allowed to have his way in appointments to senior administrative posts, selection of ministers and allocation of portfolios. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has called for a state cabinet meeting at State Secretariat today.

Click here for more

 

Live Blog

Punjab Congress News Live Updates: 'Witnessed a compromise with issues, agendas,' says Sidhu; CM Charanjit Singh Channi calls for state cabinet meeting at State Secretariat  

13:56 (IST)29 Sep 2021
‘Sidhu not trying to destroy govt; we will sit and talk to him,’ says Punjab CM Channi

A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped down as president of the Congress party in Punjab, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said this was not an “ego tussle” and he was willing to invite Sidhu to discuss his issues with the party. Sidhu does not want to destroy the government, Channi said, adding that he had already spoken to him on the phone since his resignation.  

13:38 (IST)29 Sep 2021
'What he did is no less than betrayal,' says Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Kaka Kamboj

On Sidhu's resignation as Punjab Congress Chief, Sukhwinder Singh Kaka Kamboj said, "One man (Navjot Singh Sidhu) leaving/joining the party doesn't affect our prospects to win the election, Congress will form the govt again...What he did is no less than betrayal." 

13:21 (IST)29 Sep 2021
Navjot Singh Sidhu releases video message, says ‘can’t compromise with ethics’

A day after resigning as PPCC chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday took to Twitter to state that he will not compromise on his principles even if it meant sacrificing any posts.

In a video posted on Twitter, Sidhu raised the issues of Bargari sacrilege and said those people who had given clean chits to Badals and those who had given blanked bails to former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini are appointed in the system as Advocate General.

“Where are those issues now? I will keep raising them,” he attacked his own government once again. “I will not compromise. I am not for posts. I can sacrifice anyone,” he is heard saying. Read the full report here. 

12:57 (IST)29 Sep 2021
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee working president Pawan Goel arrives at Sidhu's house

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee working president Pawan Goel arrived at Navjot Singh Sidhu's house. 

12:31 (IST)29 Sep 2021
From Amarinder to Channi, Sidhu comes full circle

The wheel has turned a full circle for cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu. Five years back, in July 2016, he resigned from his Rajya Sabha membership and two months later quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) citing Punjab to be his priority. On Tuesday, he quit as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Today, the former three-time Amritsar Lok Sabha MP stands at another important junction of his 17-year-old political career. Having taken on and defeated politically the tallest Congress leader in Punjab and two-time chief minister, Capt Amarinder Singh, Sidhu has once again raised the banner of ‘Punjab first’. And having succeeded in overthrowing Capt Amarinder, he has now taken on the new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on the same principles and issues. Read the full report here. 

12:30 (IST)29 Sep 2021
Miffed Sidhu raises questions over DGP, AG appointments

Breaking his silence a day after abruptly resigning as the Punjab Congress chief, Navot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday raised questions over the appointments of the director general of police and the state's advocate general. Plunging the Congress into a fresh crisis months ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Sidhu put in his papers on Tuesday shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the new ministers of the Charanjit Singh Channi cabinet. (PTI)

11:51 (IST)29 Sep 2021
Behind Navjot Singh Sidhu exit: Capt out, he wanted more say in govt

Claiming that it has got a “positive response” from the ground after choosing Charanjit Singh Channi as Chief Minister, the Congress high command was keen not to let Navjot Singh Sidhu remote-control the government in Punjab. This was cited by sources as one of the reasons behind Sidhu’s surprising resignation as state unit chief of the Congress.

The high command is said to have stood by Channi even as Sidhu tried to have his way in appointments to senior administrative posts, selection of ministers and allocation of portfolios. 

Congress leaders familiar with the developments in Punjab pointed out that though Sidhu had his say in some of the crucial decisions post Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation from the top post, he was “angry and upset” that his suggestions were ignored in the appointment of some top officials. Read the full report here. 

 
11:47 (IST)29 Sep 2021
'I can't compromise with my ethics, moral authority,' says Sidhu

A day after his resignation, Sidhu said, 'I can't compromise with my ethics, moral authority. What I witnessed was a compromise with issues, agenda in Punjab. I can't disguise high command nor can I let them be disguised.' 

11:47 (IST)29 Sep 2021
'No personal rivalry with anyone,' says Sidhu

In a video shared on his Twitter handle, Sidhu said, "No personal rivalry with anyone.17 years of my political career have been for a purpose, to make a difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my only religion." 

11:45 (IST)29 Sep 2021
Punjab: Before quitting as PPCC chief, Sidhu was alienated, weakened

Even though Navjot Singh Sidhu surprised everybody with his sudden resignation from post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president on Tuesday afternoon, the man himself has been at the receiving end of several surprises since Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation as Punjab chief minister.

Sidhu had spearheaded the campaign to topple Amarinder Singh. However, he turned out to be the last person to gain from this move politically, after formation of the new Congress government with Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister. Sidhu had played key role in convincing the Congress high command to replace Amarinder Singh.

The reality turned out to be completely different as Sidhu found his rivals in Amritsar City turning out to be more powerful with Channi as CM than they were during Amarinder’s government. Read the full report here. 

11:44 (IST)29 Sep 2021
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi holds state cabinet meeting in Chandigarh

A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held a state cabinet meeting in Chandigarh. 

Navjot Singh Sidhu | Express file photo by Anil Sharma

Behind Navjot Singh Sidhu exit: Capt out, he wanted more say in govt

Claiming that it has got a “positive response” from the ground after choosing Charanjit Singh Channi as Chief Minister, the Congress high command was keen not to let Navjot Singh Sidhu remote-control the government in Punjab. This was cited by sources as one of the reasons behind Sidhu’s surprising resignation as state unit chief of the Congress.

The high command is said to have stood by Channi even as Sidhu tried to have his way in appointments to senior administrative posts, selection of ministers and allocation of portfolios.

Still sulking, Sidhu quits as PCC chief; Congress cuts a sorry figure in Punjab

Days after he forced a change of guard in Punjab that saw Captain Amarinder Singh stepping down as Chief Minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu abruptly resigned Tuesday as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, plunging the party into uncertainty again in the run-up to the Assembly elections early next year.

Appointed PPCC chief on July 19, Sidhu resigned minutes after allocation of portfolios to ministers in the new government headed by Charanjit Singh Channiwho succeeded Amarinder Singh as Chief Minister.

Sidhu's resignation was followed by that of minister Razia Sultana who quit “in solidarity” with him. Her husband, former DGP Mohammad Mustafa, is Sidhu’s chief strategic adviser.

Amarinder: Known ‘shifty’ Sidhu since he was a boy, he’ll join some other party

Among the tranche of political critics that took on Navjot Singh Sidhu after his resignation as PPCC chief, the first one from the Congress was former CM Amarinder Singh who launched a frontal attack on the cricketer-turned-politician.

Apart from calling Sidhu and “unstable” man, Amarinder, in a statement, further termed the resignation “sheer drama”, adding that it showed that Sidhu was preparing the ground to quit the Congress and join hands with someone other party in the run-up to the state Assembly polls.

“I had been saying all along that this man is unstable and dangerous, and cannot be entrusted with the task of running Punjab,” the heavy-hitting former CM said, adding that Sidhu had also proved to be absolutely incompetent during his stint as a minister in his government.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.