Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Congress MP from Jalandhar, dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Santokh Singh Chaudhary won the Lok Sabha election twice — in 2014 and 2019.

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Congress party’s Lok Sabha MP  from Jalandhar, passed away while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday morning. He had suffered a cardiac arrest, as per initial reports.

Santokh Singh was participating in the Yatra which was passing through the Phillaur area when the tragedy occurred. It is learnt that the deceased MP had come out with Rahul from Kusht Ashram when he collapsed. He was rushed to the Virk Hospital in nearby Phagwara where the doctors declared him dead.

The Phillaur Assembly constituency is currently represented in the Punjab Legislative Assembly by Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary. Santokh Singh, meanwhile, had won the Lok Sabha election twice — first in 2014 and later in 2019.

The Yatra was stalled following the incidents. Rahul is visiting the MP’s family at the hospital, along with MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh and Vijay Inder Singla.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter to issue condolences. “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury. May God rest his soul in peace,” he wrote in Punjabi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that Santokh Singh was always disciplined in the Parliament and vocal about issues of public interest.

“Condolences on the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Shri Santokh Singh ji. In his long public life, he was always vocal on issues of public interest. Discipline in the House was the specialty of his personality. May God give peace to the departed soul. My condolences to the family members,” he tweeted in Hindi.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 09:57 IST
