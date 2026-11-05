At Sangrur rally, Pargat Singh pitches for 2027 comeback, Channi draws loud cheers

Setting the tone for the party’s campaign ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections at the ‘Insaaf Rally’ in Sangrur Wednesday, Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh sharpened his attack on the AAP government, even as he sought to project the party unity.

The rally was addressed by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi also emerged as a crowd puller, drawing loud cheers.

Addressing the rally, Pargat said that the Congress aimed to form the government in Punjab in 2027 and see Rahul Gandhi become the Prime Minister in 2029. Accusing the AAP government of failing to fulfil its promise of change, he said Punjab was grappling with drugs, gangsterism, unemployment and a deteriorating law-and-order situation. He also assured that all existing welfare schemes would continue if the Congress returned to power.