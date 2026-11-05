At Sangrur rally, Pargat Singh pitches for 2027 comeback, Channi draws loud cheers

Setting the tone for the party’s campaign ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections at the ‘Insaaf Rally’ in Sangrur Wednesday, Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh sharpened his attack on the AAP government, even as he sought to project the party unity.
The rally was addressed by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi also emerged as a crowd puller, drawing loud cheers.
Addressing the rally, Pargat said that the Congress aimed to form the government in Punjab in 2027 and see Rahul Gandhi become the Prime Minister in 2029. Accusing the AAP government of failing to fulfil its promise of change, he said Punjab was grappling with drugs, gangsterism, unemployment and a deteriorating law-and-order situation. He also assured that all existing welfare schemes would continue if the Congress returned to power.
Pargat also sought to underline the party’s campaign preparations. “The campaign mode of the party is on. Workers are fully geared up to be with the masses. Punjab’s government will run from Punjab if Congress is voted to power,” he told The Indian Express.
On the agrarian front, Pargat claimed that nearly 25 per cent of the paddy crop was still lying in mandis, with complaints that procurement agencies had stopped purchasing produce, leaving farmers struggling to sell their crops.
Targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre, Pargat accused it of discriminatory treatment towards Punjab. Referring to the controversy over the alleged failure to provide an appropriate place for the last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, as well as the retirement of former Air Chief Marshal, he said “these incidents raised questions about the Centre’s attitude towards Punjab”.
Addressing the gathering, Channi highlighted decisions taken during his three-month tenure as CM, including waiving electricity bills of domestic consumers, reducing power tariffs, introducing the Lal Dora registration scheme and slashing sand prices.
“When I was the CM for three months, the Congress government waived electricity bills of domestic consumers, reduced domestic power tariffs, introduced the Lal Dora registration scheme and reduced sand prices. The list is endless. But now Punjab seems to have been struck by an evil eye and is going downhill. Drugs, extortion calls and law-and-order problems have become the order of the day,” he said, taking a dig at the AAP government.