Punjab Congress row: 20 MLAs, former legislators turn up at Channi’s residence

At least six party MLAs gathered at Channi's residence in Rupnagar, in a show of strength for the Jalandhar MP.

Factions emerged in Punjab Congress Friday with more than 20 sitting and former MLAs throwing their weight behind former CM Charanjit Singh Channi for state unit chief after the party decided to retain Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for the post.

At least six party MLAs, several former legislators and many senior leaders of Punjab Congress gathered at Channi’s residence in Morinda, Rupnagar, in a show of strength for the Jalandhar MP.

The development comes after the party’s central leadership decided to retain Warring as the state unit chief. The announcement came on Wednesday, alongside the unveiling of the party’s various committees for the 2027 Assembly polls.