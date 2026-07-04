Punjab Congress row: 20 MLAs, former legislators turn up at Channi’s residence

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Factions emerged in Punjab Congress Friday with more than 20 sitting and former MLAs throwing their weight behind former CM Charanjit Singh Channi for state unit chief after the party decided to retain Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for the post.
At least six party MLAs, several former legislators and many senior leaders of Punjab Congress gathered at Channi’s residence in Morinda, Rupnagar, in a show of strength for the Jalandhar MP.
The development comes after the party’s central leadership decided to retain Warring as the state unit chief. The announcement came on Wednesday, alongside the unveiling of the party’s various committees for the 2027 Assembly polls.
Prominent attendees included former Deputy CM OP Soni, sitting and former MLAs such as Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sukhbinder Singh Sukh Sarkaria, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Darshan Singh Brar, Harminder Singh Gill, Tarsem Singh DC, Lakhvir Singh Lakha, Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Dalvir Singh Khangura, and several others.
Several Congress leaders who spoke to the media openly rejected the high command’s decision to retain Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as PPCC president and not appoint Channi. Senior Congress leaders, including MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and former MP Mohammad Sadiq, said that any decision regarding the next course of action, including approaching the high command with a list of demands has been left with Channi. “Everyone has said that whatever Channi decides will be acceptable to all. He has been given all the authority. This is not a meeting of rebels. This is a meeting of Congress,” said Mohd Sadiq.
Tripat Bajwa said the list of party appointments recently issued has come not as per the wishes of the people. “There is a feeling of disappointment and despondency. We are not against the high command… We have asked Channi to approach the high command again for reconsideration and put up the points so that a decision which is acceptable to all Congressmen is made,” he said.
In an embarrassing development, even the newly appointed working president of the state unit, Sangat Singh Gilzian, who was not part of the meeting Friday, spoke out against the high command’s list.
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