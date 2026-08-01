Channi supporters disrupt Warring speech, expose Punjab Congress rift

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In an embarrassment for the Congress, supporters of former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi raised slogans in his favour in the presence of state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of the state, Bhupesh Baghel, at a party event in the Patiala region on Saturday.
Channi’s supporters repeatedly chanted “Charanjit Singh Channi Zindabad” and “Channi liaao, Punjab bachao (bring Channi, save Punjab)” slogans as Warring started speaking, creating a disruption. There was also some hooting directed at the state unit chief.
Warring became visibly upset, demanded to know why the slogans were being raised, and warned that disciplinary action would be taken against those disrupting party programmes. He could be seen asking “koi problem hai, koi problem hai (is there any problem)” while pointing towards someone in the crowd that had gathered close to the dais. There was some jostling between the supporters of Channi and Warring even as speakers on the dais kept asking everyone “not to spoil the atmosphere”.
The sharp differences within the party cadres spilt into the open at the ‘Har Booth Congress Mazboot’ event, which was projected as one in a series of weeklong events to launch the Congress’s 2027 election mission. Baghel is on a 10-day visit to Punjab and is holding meetings in various cities to launch the poll campaign.
Warring sought to maintain calm as the event continued and requested everyone who loved Congress to sit down even as the shouting continued. In his speech, Warring said that in the coming says all leaders of the party will be seen on one platform. “I will make efforts in coming days to ensure that everyone is on the same stage…It is also important not to lose cool in the enthusiasm,” he said.
Warring appealed to the cadres to maintain amity among themselves too. He repeated his past statement that all senior leaders, be it Partap Singh Bajwa, Charanjit Singh Channi or Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, were better than him.
The episode highlights ongoing factional tensions within the Punjab Congress unit ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. These stem from the high command’s July decision to retain Warring as state president while appointing Channi as chairman of the campaign committee. Channi’s camp has held meetings expressing dissatisfaction, with some leaders and workers pushing for a larger leadership role for the former CM, amid claims of broader support among cadres.
Channi and allies such as Randhawa have stayed away from certain programmes led by Warring or Baghel. The incident in Patiala has fuelled further discussion about internal differences, even as party leaders have previously sought to project unity under the high command.
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