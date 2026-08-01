Channi supporters disrupt Warring speech, expose Punjab Congress rift

The tensions within the Punjab Congress stem from the high command’s decision to retain Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (right) as state president while appointing Charanjit Singh Channi (left) as chairman of the 2027 campaign committee. (File Photos)

In an embarrassment for the Congress, supporters of former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi raised slogans in his favour in the presence of state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of the state, Bhupesh Baghel, at a party event in the Patiala region on Saturday.

Channi’s supporters repeatedly chanted “Charanjit Singh Channi Zindabad” and “Channi liaao, Punjab bachao (bring Channi, save Punjab)” slogans as Warring started speaking, creating a disruption. There was also some hooting directed at the state unit chief.

Warring became visibly upset, demanded to know why the slogans were being raised, and warned that disciplinary action would be taken against those disrupting party programmes. He could be seen asking “koi problem hai, koi problem hai (is there any problem)” while pointing towards someone in the crowd that had gathered close to the dais. There was some jostling between the supporters of Channi and Warring even as speakers on the dais kept asking everyone “not to spoil the atmosphere”.