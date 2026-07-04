‘Channi a crown on Congress’s head,’ says Warring, dismisses reports of rift within party

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday dismissed speculations of factionalism within the party following a meeting of leaders at the residence of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi a day before, asserting that such gatherings are normal and that all differences would be resolved as the party unites to fight the 2027 Assembly elections.

Warring, who was retained as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president in the recent organisational reshuffle, described the development as nothing unusual and emphasised that the party’s sole focus remains returning to power in Punjab.

Addressing reporters, Warring showered many words of praise for Channi, calling the latter a “crown on Congress’s head”, an “honourable leader”, and a “brother”, among others.

“If someone gathered at his house it is not anything to worry about. If people gather at my house, Channi’s house or Randhawa’s house or at any leader’s house, it does not mean that there is any fight or factionalism,” the Punjab Congress chief further said.

He added that differences exist in every family and can be resolved through discussion. “There can be some differences and people sit down and resolve them. Those who speak against me are not even in the party. In the days to come we will all be seen on one platform and in one vehicle and will fight Punjab’s electoral fight. We will go to Delhi together as well as in every village of Punjab.”

When asked about former MLAs Madan Lal Jalalpur and Gurpreet Kangar among others who had openly criticised him and demanded his removal, Warring said there was “no permission to anyone to cross limits”.

“Channi or any other senior leader like Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa or Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria have not said anything like this. If any ex-MLA has said anything like that as you mention, then appropriate action will be taken against him,” he said.

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Warring described Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana KP Singh and other senior leaders as “the crown on Congress’s head”. He dismissed criticism from “third persons who are nobody” and said he would not dignify such comments with a reply.

“Channi is the senior leader and brother in the party. Partap Singh Bajwa is also our senior leader, Sukhjinder Randhawa is our senior leader and we have many more like them. We have a single aim that we have to bring Congress back to power in 2027. We will leave behind all our differences. There can be differences within a family too. We will all emerge on a single platform,” Warring said.

On the question of the party’s chief ministerial face for 2027, the Punjab Congress chief said Channi or anyone else could be projected. He revealed he himself had been in the race but would fully support whoever the high command decides.

“Raja Warring will stand by whosoever Rahul Gandhi decides to appoint as CM. The mandate to appoint CM is with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and not with me. My only aim is to ensure that Congress forms the government.”

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Regarding ticket distribution, Warring clarified that it was entirely in the hands of the high command and would be done purely on merit and winnability. “Whether Raja Warring likes someone’s face or not does not matter. Whosoever will be in merit will get the ticket from high command. Our job is to give recommendations.”

He noted that at this stage he did not know whose tickets would be denied but stressed that a mix of new and old faces was likely, with priority given to the common man and youth.

On the proposed visit of AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel to meet Channi, Warring said: “Rahul Gandhi loves Channi. The Congress party loves him. Channi does not require any authorisation to meet anyone. He can meet whoever he wants whenever he wants.”

On Randhawa’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Warring said Randhawa had already clarified it was to discuss issues of gangsterism, law and order, and problems in border areas of his Gurdaspur constituency. “He had not gone to hug Amit Shah or to leave the Congress party. He is a born Congressi. His father Santokh used to tie only a white turban symbolising Congress connection.”

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Commenting on the BJP’s reaction and its open invitation to disgruntled Congress leaders, the PPCC chief quoting Ghalib, remarked: “Dil behlane ko Ghalib ye khayal achha hai”. He added that the BJP could keep its arms open, “but Congress will defeat BJP and come to power in Punjab.”

Warring’s remarks come against the backdrop of the Congress high command’s recent organisational decisions for Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. The party retained him as PPCC president and Partap Singh Bajwa as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. Channi was appointed chairperson of the campaign committee, while Randhawa was given charge of the core committee and other leaders were assigned key roles.

The move was widely seen as maintaining the status quo and disappointed sections of the Channi camp, who had hoped for a bigger role or change at the top. On July 3, Channi hosted a meeting at his Morinda residence attended by several leaders and supporters. Participants reportedly demanded Warring’s replacement, projected Channi as a stronger face for 2027, and gave the high command a week’s time to act. Channi shared photographs and videos of the gathering on social media, framing it as leaders urging him to convey the “sentiments and aspirations of the people of Punjab” to the high command.

Separately, Randhawa’s meeting with Shah in Delhi added to the political buzz, though he and party leaders clarified it was strictly on administrative and law-and-order issues.

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The developments highlight ongoing factional undercurrents in the Punjab Congress as it seeks to capitalise on anti-incumbency against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government ahead of the 2027 elections.