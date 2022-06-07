Punjab Cong chief questions Akal Takht Jathedar’s ‘fascination for weaponising’ Sikhs: ‘will breed mistrust’

Punjab Congress chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, on Monday lashed out at Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh for his “repeated calls for providing arms training to the Sikh youth”.

In a written statement, Warring said, “I wonder what message he is trying to give to the world in general and the Sikh community in particular.”

He added, “Jahthedar Sahib your fascination for weaponising Sikhs goes beyond the rationale of peaceful coexistence. Are you advocating training of weapons for all or only Sikhs and won’t it breed insecurity and mistrust amongst the rest?”

Asserting that “this will do no good to Punjab”, the PCC president said “the suggestion for training Sikh youth could not have come at a wrong time as Punjab was still mourning the death of prominent singer Sidhu Moosewala, who fell to the bullets of criminals at a young age of 28”.

Commenting on Gaini Harpreet Singh’s address, Dal Khalsa’s Kanwar Pal Singh said, “Jathedar has reiterated that every Sikh should arm himself with licensed weapon. Endorsing his views, the Dal Khalsa leaders ask the Jathedar to lead by example by wearing pistol on his body”.