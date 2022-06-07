scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Must Read

Punjab Cong chief questions Akal Takht Jathedar’s ‘fascination for weaponising’ Sikhs: ‘will breed mistrust’

Warring said, “I wonder what message he (Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh) is trying to give to the world in general and the Sikh community in particular.”

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 7, 2022 11:19:45 am
PCC chief Warring said that the Jathedar's comments would "do no good for Punjab". (Photo: Facebook/Amarinder Singh Raja Warring)

Punjab Congress chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, on Monday lashed out at Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh for his “repeated calls for providing arms training to the Sikh youth”.

In a written statement, Warring said, “I wonder what message he is trying to give to the world in general and the Sikh community in particular.”

Also Read |Stage set for 5-cornered battle as SAD breaks away from past, BJP, Cong bet on it for future

He added, “Jahthedar Sahib your fascination for weaponising Sikhs goes beyond the rationale of peaceful coexistence. Are you advocating training of weapons for all or only Sikhs and won’t it breed insecurity and mistrust amongst the rest?”

Asserting that “this will do no good to Punjab”, the PCC president said “the suggestion for training Sikh youth could not have come at a wrong time as Punjab was still mourning the death of prominent singer Sidhu Moosewala, who fell to the bullets of criminals at a young age of 28”.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for IndiaPremium
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for India
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...Premium
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Chandigarh

Commenting on Gaini Harpreet Singh’s address, Dal Khalsa’s Kanwar Pal Singh said, “Jathedar has reiterated that every Sikh should arm himself with licensed weapon. Endorsing his views, the Dal Khalsa leaders ask the Jathedar to lead by example by wearing pistol on his body”.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 07: Latest News
Advertisement