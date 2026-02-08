Warring criticises IAS officers’ suspension: AAP making them scapegoats for its own failure

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for placing under suspension two senior IAS officers, Kamal Kishore Yadav and Jaspreet Singh, without assigning any reasons.
“It is obvious that the two officers apparently refused some illegal diktats of the AAP government,” Warring was quoted in a statement issued here. “It is good that the officers have started standing up to the illegal diktats of the AAP government, which has always tried to misuse bureaucracy and police.”
Warring said the AAP should have assigned reasons for suspending the officers, which it did not, apparently because there were none that would warrant such punitive action.
According to sources, the state government suspended the two IAS officers on Saturday, allegedly over “a delay in procuring smartphones for Anganwadi workers under the Centre’s Poshan Abhiyan”.
The vendor selected by the government to provide smartphones had approached the court for the delay, they further said.
Warring alleged that the AAP was either “trying to make the officers scapegoats for its own incompetence and failures” or was “trying to arm-twist and intimidate them and force them to do illegal things” in the last year of its tenure when its countdown had already begun.
Warring said the two officers were suspended to convey a message to others, and also that they either fall in line or face the consequences. “AAP is grossly mistaken as these intimidating tactics will only boomerang on the government, which in any case is on its way out,” he said.
“It is not for the first time that the AAP has used coercive and punitive measures against its own officers, as it did this in the past, too, only to withdraw these later,” the PCC president pointed out.
“This reflects very badly and quite poorly on the competence of the government that it has to resort to intimidation of officers with suspension just because they apparently refused to carry out illegal orders”, he remarked.
Sounding a note of caution, Warring urged the officers that they must not get intimidated as the AAP government will “desperately try to use them to do so many illegal and unacceptable things”. “Stand up your ground,” he urged the bureaucracy, expressing his complete solidarity against any victimisation or intimidation.
