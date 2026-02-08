Warring criticises IAS officers’ suspension: AAP making them scapegoats for its own failure

According to sources, the state government suspended the two IAS officers on Saturday, allegedly over “a delay in procuring smartphones for Anganwadi workers under the Centre’s Poshan Abhiyan”.

By: Express News Service
3 min readChandigarhFeb 8, 2026 10:55 PM IST
Warring said the AAP should have assigned reasons for suspending the officers, which it did not, apparently because there were none that would warrant such punitive action.Warring said the AAP should have assigned reasons for suspending the officers, which it did not, apparently because there were none that would warrant such punitive action. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for placing under suspension two senior IAS officers, Kamal Kishore Yadav and Jaspreet Singh, without assigning any reasons.

“It is obvious that the two officers apparently refused some illegal diktats of the AAP government,” Warring was quoted in a statement issued here. “It is good that the officers have started standing up to the illegal diktats of the AAP government, which has always tried to misuse bureaucracy and police.”

Warring said the AAP should have assigned reasons for suspending the officers, which it did not, apparently because there were none that would warrant such punitive action.

According to sources, the state government suspended the two IAS officers on Saturday, allegedly over “a delay in procuring smartphones for Anganwadi workers under the Centre’s Poshan Abhiyan”.

The vendor selected by the government to provide smartphones had approached the court for the delay, they further said.

Warring alleged that the AAP was either “trying to make the officers scapegoats for its own incompetence and failures” or was “trying to arm-twist and intimidate them and force them to do illegal things” in the last year of its tenure when its countdown had already begun.

Warring said the two officers were suspended to convey a message to others, and also that they either fall in line or face the consequences. “AAP is grossly mistaken as these intimidating tactics will only boomerang on the government, which in any case is on its way out,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

“It is not for the first time that the AAP has used coercive and punitive measures against its own officers, as it did this in the past, too, only to withdraw these later,” the PCC president pointed out.

“This reflects very badly and quite poorly on the competence of the government that it has to resort to intimidation of officers with suspension just because they apparently refused to carry out illegal orders”, he remarked.

Sounding a note of caution, Warring urged the officers that they must not get intimidated as the AAP government will “desperately try to use them to do so many illegal and unacceptable things”. “Stand up your ground,” he urged the bureaucracy, expressing his complete solidarity against any victimisation or intimidation.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The video, uploaded on Saturday with the caption “Point blank shot”, shows an image of Sarma shooting at a photograph of the two men
Assam BJP posts, then deletes, AI video showing Himanta taking aim at men in skullcaps
Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl highest investors on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India 5 invests over Rs 61 crore in startups; Aman Gupta outspends all 'sharks' with Rs 18.2 crore spree
Russian figure skater matches her choreography to the beats of the Hindi song
Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Live Blog
Advertisement