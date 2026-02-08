Warring criticises IAS officers’ suspension: AAP making them scapegoats for its own failure

Warring said the AAP should have assigned reasons for suspending the officers, which it did not, apparently because there were none that would warrant such punitive action. (File Photo)

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for placing under suspension two senior IAS officers, Kamal Kishore Yadav and Jaspreet Singh, without assigning any reasons.

“It is obvious that the two officers apparently refused some illegal diktats of the AAP government,” Warring was quoted in a statement issued here. “It is good that the officers have started standing up to the illegal diktats of the AAP government, which has always tried to misuse bureaucracy and police.”

Warring said the AAP should have assigned reasons for suspending the officers, which it did not, apparently because there were none that would warrant such punitive action.