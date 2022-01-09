Punjab: Congress defers Rahul Gandhi’s Jan 15 rally again after EC’s ban

With the Election Commission of India banning political rallies, nukkad meetings, road shows till January 15 in election-bound states, the Congress has once again deferred its rally that was to be addressed by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on January 15 at Moga.

Earlier, his rally was scheduled for January 3 but was postponed after he went abroad. The party had made preparations for the rally that was set to be a poll bugle for the party. The party had then decided that they would defer it to January 15.

“We were in touch with party headquarters in Delhi for the January 15 rally. But with the ECI banning rallies, we have cancelled it once again. We do no know when it would be held again considering the way Covid numbers are showing an exponential rise,” said a party leader, privy to developments.

The state Congress leaders are now wondering how to campaign virtually in the state. Cabinet minister Pargat Singh, who has cancelled his two rallies scheduled for January 11 and 12, said that they will work it out. “I do not know how the virtual campaign will shape up. We will see. Let us see what the ECI says after January 15. Maybe we will depend on door-to-door campaign now,” he said.

The Congress has, however, already decided that it would depend on booth-level campaign as its booth in-charges will keep in touch with the electorate.

The star campaigners will use social media as much as possible, making use of the penetration of cell phones in Punjab’s cities and villages.