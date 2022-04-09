Amrinder Singh Raja Warring replaces Navjot Sidhu as new Punjab Congress chief

Nearly a month after the Congress was ousted from power in Punjab, the grand old party on Saturday appointed Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

The post was earlier held by Navjot Singh Sidhu who resigned last month after Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked party chiefs to put in their papers following the party’s dismal show in the assembly elections in five states including Punjab.

Warring was among the 18 MLAs who won their seats for the Congress in the recently concluded election.

While Bharat Bhushan Ashu has been appointed as the working president of PPCC, Pratap Singh Bajwa and Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal were roped in as new Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and deputy CLP leader, respectively.