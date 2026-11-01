In key huddle, Punjab Congress discusses 2027 poll strategy with Kharge, Rahul

Senior Punjab Congress leaders on Saturday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to discuss preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, strengthen the state organisation and address factionalism ahead of the November 4 ‘Insaaf rally’ in Sangrur.

The meeting, held at the party headquarters, Indira Bhawan, was attended by Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot. The discussions centred on the political situation in Punjab, grassroots mobilisation, coordination among senior leaders and the party’s election strategy.

Among those present were party’s Punjab unit chief Pargat Singh, his predecessor Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Vijay Inder Singla and others.

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The meeting comes ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s November 4 ‘Insaaf Rally’ in Sangrur, which the Congress is positioning as a major show of strength ahead of the Assembly elections. The party is targeting an attendance of one lakh workers. The rally will also be the first major state-level event for Pargat Singh since he took over as PPCC president earlier this month.

After the meeting, Punjab Congress working president Raj Kumar Verka said the party had completed its “homework” and was ready to launch its election campaign.

“Our homework is complete. We have discussed every aspect of our approach and are fully prepared,” Verka told reporters, adding that candidates would be announced soon. He said people saw the Congress as a party capable of protecting Punjab, tackling the drug menace and addressing corruption. He also confirmed Rahul Gandhi’s participation in the Sangrur rally.

Bajwa said the central leadership had sought feedback from Punjab leaders on issues confronting the state and reviewed the party’s organisational preparedness for the 2027 elections.

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In a post on X, Kharge said Punjab was “yearning for a decisive change and a transformative new beginning”.

“Aam Aadmi Party has betrayed the trust of the people, with its tall promises giving way to failed governance, corruption, drug menace, growing insecurity and shattered aspirations. The Congress Party will leave no stone unturned in restoring Punjab’s pride and glory, securing its future and ushering in an era of peace, prosperity and progress,” he added.

Venugopal, in his post on X, said the meeting had focused on the party’s election strategy. “Punjab is facing a severe crisis of law and order collapse, an unimaginable drug menace, a regime that is corrupt from top-to-bottom, and no hope for the youth and marginalised of the state. We, the Congress, have always governed Punjab with expertise, composure and honesty. We are confident that the people of Punjab will recognise this and give us a clear majority in the coming elections – rejecting both the AAP and the anti-Punjab BJP in 2027,” said Venugopal.

He accused the AAP government of presiding over a law-and-order crisis and corruption, and said the Congress was confident of securing a clear majority in 2027, while rejecting both the AAP and the BJP.

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The meeting assumes significance as political activity gathers pace ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, expected in February-March 2027. On Saturday, the ruling AAP announced its first list of 40 candidates, setting the stage for an early intensification of the electoral contest.