Lost, fallen, been trampled, but I will remain with Congress: Raja Warring

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As Pargat Singh formally assumed charge as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, dissent within the Congress resurfaced as former president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring took potshots at Sachin Pilot. His comments were followed by a separate show of strength by his supporters at his house before the ceremony.
The Ludhiana MP talked to the media on the sidelines of the meeting at his house in Sector 10, Chandigarh. Warring said he may have “lost, fallen, or been trampled (hareya, diggeya, latadeya) but he will fight to ensure that Congress forms the government in Punjab”.
Later, at the party office in Sector 15, he also addressed several Congress workers.
Warring said party general secretary Sachin Pilot may deny him a ticket for elections. “It is possible that (Sachin) Pilot saab may cut my ticket next time. But I will continue to remain a soldier of Rahul Gandhi and will always be with the Congress.”
Warring previously alleged that he had heard that Pilot wanted him removed as state president.
The Ludhiana MP said, “No doubt, many people opposed Raja Warring and may be, they will continue to do so. Only those who have something in them are opposed. But I am not opposing anyone.”
He, however, said he will fully support the new state unit president.
Warring also said, “I only consider Rahul Gandhi as my leader,” and that the Congress gave him a lot. “If I say that I would remain president and only what I say should be heard, it is not right.”
In his address today, Warring also said he would continue to support whosoever the party makes the president.
Referring to his recent meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Warring said he urged the senior party leader that more than 50 per cent of tickets should be given to youths fighting the party’s battle.
“I had said whosoever becomes president, I would be with him. Be it Pargat Singh or Charanjit Singh Channi,” Warring said. He, however, said Channi did not want to go along with him.
Ahead of the ceremony at the party headquarters where Pargat Singh assumed charge, Warring held a gathering at Sector 10 where many party leaders, including Brahm Mohindra, Rana K P Singh, Surinder Dawar, Anil Joshi, Simarjit Singh Bains, Hardyal Kamboj, and Malvika Sood, were present.
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