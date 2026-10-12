Lost, fallen, been trampled, but I will remain with Congress: Raja Warring

As Pargat Singh formally assumed charge as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, dissent within the Congress resurfaced as former president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring took potshots at Sachin Pilot. His comments were followed by a separate show of strength by his supporters at his house before the ceremony.

The Ludhiana MP talked to the media on the sidelines of the meeting at his house in Sector 10, Chandigarh. Warring said he may have “lost, fallen, or been trampled (hareya, diggeya, latadeya) but he will fight to ensure that Congress forms the government in Punjab”.

Later, at the party office in Sector 15, he also addressed several Congress workers.