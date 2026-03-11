Punjab Congress files complaint with NCW against CM Bhagwant Mann for ‘sexist remarks’ on women

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Wednesday submitted a formal complaint to the National Commission for Women (NCW) accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of making derogatory, objectifying and misogynistic remarks against women during an official government function held on International Women’s Day in Sunam, Sangrur district.

This is the second complaint by the Congress on the issue. On Tuesday, the party had approached the Punjab State Women Commission seeking similar action. SAD MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia has said that she would approach the NCW if the CM did not apologise.

In the complaint, addressed to NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar and signed by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa along with several Congress MLAs, the Congress has demanded suo motu cognisance, summoning of the CM, registration of an FIR, a public apology and constitutional action against him.