‘Congress named Dalit CM for Punjab with an eye on 2022 polls’

The decision of the Congress to appoint Charanjit Singh Channi as the new chief minister of Punjab has drawn tepid response from Dalit organisations in the state. Notably, Channi is set to become the first chief minister from the Dalit community in Punjab, where 31.9% of the population hails from the Dalit community.

“It is a mere pre-election stunt and the Congress is trying to cash in on the fact that Channi is both a Dalit and a Sikh face. Punjab will go to the polls in another four to five months and the code of conduct will be imposed at least a month prior to the election. So, the new chief minister does not have much time on his hands. We (Sanjha Morcha) were slated to meet the special secretary to CM and the mandi board chairman at the CM House on September 23. The government may now find an excuse to postpone this meeting. Even all other protests going on in Punjab will also get stalled for the time being as the CM has changed,” Zora Singh Nasrali, the president of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union (PKMU), said.

Also read | Explained: Five reasons why Congress chose Charanjit Singh Channi as the next Punjab CM

Tarsem Singh Sewewala, the general secretary of the PKMU, said: ‘If the policies are not changed, making a Dalit or a Jat Sikh as CM will not make any difference. We will ask the new CM to chair the September 23 meeting with the Sanjha Morcha. This will be a litmus test for him and it will show how caring he is towards the Dalits. However, Punjab already has 34 Dalit MLAs, and what difference have they made to the condition of the underprivileged! Appointing a Dalit CM is just vote-bank politics and every party is doing it.”

Bhagwant Samao, the president of Mazdoor Mukti Morcha (Punjab), said: “The Shiromani Akali Dal went into an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party eyeing the Dalit vote bank. They have also promised to appoint a Dalit deputy CM while AAP, too, made a similar announcement. The BJP also declared that they will a nominate a Dalit CM. So, the Congress has appointed a Dalit CM for a few months just to score a point over the other parties and this decision has also helped them tide over the intra-party feud. If Channi was so concerned about the Dalits, did he ever visit any of the dharnas where Dalits had been protesting. It hardly matters to us who the CM is.”

Gurmukh Singh, a member of the Zamin Prapati Sangrash Committee (ZPSC), said, “In 2015, Channi had visited Ghrachon village in Sangrur district where Dalits were protesting for their share of panchayati farming land to be given on an annual lease. He had assured us that he would get us land on an annual lease of Rs 5,000 per acre if the Congress won the state polls. But what happened after the Congress came to power! He never spoke on this issue again and the reserve price of the annual lease for panchayati land for farming purposes now starts at Rs 20,000 per acre. In many places, the reserve price is more than Rs 30,000 per acre as well. We, therefore, have decided to go to his Chamkaur Sahib residence and ask him what he can do on the issue in his new role.”

Representatives of Pendu Mazdoor Union, Dehati Mazdoor Sabha and Krantikari Mazdoor Sabha also called the appointment of the new CM a pre-election stunt.