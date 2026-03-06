Punjab Congress MLAs resort to sloganeering, walk out of Governor’s address

Congress MLAs shouted slogans against the AAP government and walked out of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Friday during the Governor’s address on the budget session.

As soon as the Governor began his speech, Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa started sloganeering against the AAP government. The Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, asked LoP Partap Singh Bajwa to raise the issues at the right time. Bajwa said he should be allowed to make his speech as the people of the state needed to hear the issues concerning their welfare.

Meanwhile, in an unusual move, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and cabinet minister Aman Arora also stepped out of the House even as the Governor’s address continued and held an impromptu press conference outside the House, attacking the Congress. They were later joined by another cabinet minister, Harbhajan Singh ETO, and AAP chief spokesperson and Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.