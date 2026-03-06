Punjab Congress MLAs resort to sloganeering, walk out of Governor’s address

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Congress MLAs shouted slogans against the AAP government and walked out of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Friday during the Governor’s address on the budget session.
As soon as the Governor began his speech, Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa started sloganeering against the AAP government. The Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, asked LoP Partap Singh Bajwa to raise the issues at the right time. Bajwa said he should be allowed to make his speech as the people of the state needed to hear the issues concerning their welfare.
Meanwhile, in an unusual move, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and cabinet minister Aman Arora also stepped out of the House even as the Governor’s address continued and held an impromptu press conference outside the House, attacking the Congress. They were later joined by another cabinet minister, Harbhajan Singh ETO, and AAP chief spokesperson and Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.
The ministers lambasted the Congress for their ‘anti-Dalit policies’ and for comments by Partap Singh Bajwa against Harbhajan Singh ETO. “Congress cannot tolerate the welfare policies of the AAP government being announced by the Governor in his speech and hence has walked out,” said Cheema.
Speaking to the media outside the House, LoP Bajwa said it is surprising that AAP ministers have also walked out of the Governor’s address along with the Opposition party by holding a press conference while the Governor was delivering his speech. “We have never seen the government doing a boycott of the Governor’s speech along with the Opposition. Inside the House, the Governor is making a speech while outside, Aman Arora is making a speech,” said Bajwa.
