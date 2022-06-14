Punjab Congress grapples with former ministers’ arrests, cases and desertions

AHEAD of the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection, Opposition Congress is grappling with a peculiar crisis as four of its former ministers are in the dock facing allegations of corruption and four switched sides to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) a few days ago.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) engaged its six sitting ministers for campaigning in Sangrur, the Congress camp is engaged in protecting their leaders, from government action in alleged corruption cases and from the BJP for poaching. While former minister of social welfare and forests Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was remanded in 14-day judicial custody on Monday, days after he was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly seeking kickbacks in issuance of tree cutting permits and purchases, another former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian is also booked in the same FIR.

Two other former ministers, including Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who is also PPCC working president, are facing two different inquiries.

Former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is already undergoing rigorous imprisonment in a road rage case in Patiala Central jail.

Only on Sunday, Punjab’s Vigilance Bureau assigned an inquiry to Ludhiana Vigilance SSP to look into the alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in allotment of labour and transport tenders for lifting grains. The probe was initiated after representative of small contractors of labour and transport submitted a complaint to the VB in this regard. Ashu moved the HC on Monday seeking anticipatory bail and a week long notice period if he has to be arrested.

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab’s Rural Development and Panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal had held a press conference in Amritsar to say that his predecessor and former Congress minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa had allowed sale of panchayat land at Bhagtupura village on GT Road when model code of conduct was in place. Dhaliwal said that he had ordered a probe into the case. He said the panchayat pathways and water channels were creating a hindrance to an adjoining colony over 150 acres. Bajwa allegedly connived with the coloniser and allowed the sale of pathways and water channel at a meagre Rs 43 lakh per acre, whereas the market rate is Rs 7.5 crore.

Bajwa said that all this was a gimmick before the Sangrur bypoll, “How come that ever since Sangrur bypoll has been announced, Congress’ former ministers are in the dock? You should understand all this yourself.”

He added that the files were cleared in routine. “The high power committee of administration decides the collector’s rate. A minister does not do it. Then how is a minister responsible for selling the rate at any price?”

Before the spate of inquiries, the Congress faced embarrassing defections when at least four of its former ministers, including Balbir Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora, Gurpreet Kangar and Dr Raj Kumar Verka joined BJP in Union home minister Amit Shah’s presence. Even before that former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar had joined BJP in Delhi.

Meanwhile, AAP on Monday deployed six Cabinet ministers to campaign for its candidate Gurmel Singh. The Cabinet ministers who campaigned included Brahma Shankar Jimpa at Sangrur, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal at Dhuri, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Barnala, Harpal Singh Cheema from Dirba, Harbhajan Singh ETO at Malerkotla, Dr Baljeet Kaur at Bhadaur and Laljit Singh Bhullar at Lehra.