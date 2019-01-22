Punjab Congress minister invites Kejriwal to attend debt waiver functions

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked Punjab government’s debt waiver programme, Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday extended an invitation to the AAP chief for a debt waiver function scheduled for January 23 at Bathinda and January 24 at Anandpur Sahib.

Randhawa, who wrote a letter to Kejriwal, in a statement said with the Lok Sabha polls around the corner, Kejriwal has suddenly developed love for Punjab.

He said that Kejriwal should first make his stand clear on the river water issue. Randhawa said that while during his previous tenure, CM Amarinder Singh had made a historic decision to annu all the agreements regarding the river waters, “now he has unveiled a debt waiver scheme for the farmers of state in order to extricate them out of the present agricultural crisis.”

Randhawa said that they have till date waived off loan worth Rs 3452 crore of the 4.17 lakh small farmers and apart from this, 1.42 lakh more small farmers have been identified whose loan worth Rs 1000 crore is to be waived.

He said if Kejriwal still has any doubts then he should attend the debt waiver functions. Randhawa also hit out at AAP MP Bhagwant Mann’s announcement of quitting drinking alcohol. “With Lok Sabha polls around the corner, Bhagwant Mann developed thoughts of kicking the habit of alcohol. Such a big sacrifice can only be made by Bhagwant Mann,” said Randhawa.