Punjab Congress meeting: Channi camp holds talks with Baghel amid leadership row

Speaking to reporters at the venue, Charanjit Singh Channi (third from left) refused to divulge the details of the agenda of the meeting. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

The high-stakes meeting of the Punjab Congress group led by former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel, AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, has gotten underway at the residence of Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at the venue, Channi refused to divulge the details of the agenda of the meeting. “These things cannot be discussed beforehand. Let us conduct our discussions, we will later brief you all on the outcome,” he said.

The Channi group has been demanding the removal of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. However, Baghel reportedly has made it clear that appointments once made by the high command will not be changed. Raja Warring has not been invited to the meeting.