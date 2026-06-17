Who will lead Punjab Congress in 2027? Intense lobbying begins ahead of overhaul

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Intense behind-the-scenes lobbying is underway within the Punjab Congress, with several senior leaders seeking support for their names as the party’s chief ministerial face and state president ahead of the deliberations of a three-member panel of observers in New Delhi.
Congress sources said the wide-ranging changes expected after the observers submit their report on Saturday could also include the replacement of AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel. A section of Punjab leaders is learnt to have told the observers that Baghel has been unable to rein in the factionalism that continues to plague the state unit.
“I will not be surprised if Ajay Maken is appointed the next general secretary in-charge of Punjab. He understands the dynamics of Punjab politics much better and, after interacting with state leaders, will have a clear picture of what ails the party,” said a senior Congress leader.
Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi are learnt to be among the frontrunners for the party’s top position, with several current and former MLAs backing one or the other. Former minister Vijay Inder Singla is also said to be under consideration.
“While the high command is seeking views from everyone, I personally feel it has already made up its mind and this is merely an exercise to demonstrate that all stakeholders were given a patient hearing,” said another senior leader on condition of anonymity.
Several leaders have also argued before the observers that the Congress should go into the 2027 Assembly elections with a declared chief ministerial face.
“It would be a mistake to fight the elections without a CM face when the AAP has already announced Bhagwant Mann as its leader. The Congress will have to present a credible alternative to the incumbent Chief Minister,” said a senior leader.
Another leader told the observers that law and order had emerged as a key issue in Punjab and that the party needed a leader with a strong public image.
“He should be capable of taking tough decisions and have the ability to take on the twin challenges of gangsterism and the war against drugs. He must also have a robust approach to national security issues,” the leader said.
The exercise comes amid growing concern within the Congress over persistent factionalism, which many party leaders believe has weakened the organisation and hurt its electoral prospects.
Despite being the principal Opposition party in Punjab, the Congress has struggled to present a united front, with rival camps centred around Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi often overshadowing collective efforts.
Party insiders believe the internal divisions contributed to the Congress’s disappointing performance in the recent municipal elections and prevented it from effectively capitalising on public discontent over issues such as unemployment, drugs and law and order.
A review meeting convened by the party high command in late May had exposed these fault lines. Open differences surfaced among senior leaders, and Bajwa reportedly walked out midway after presenting his views, although he later denied this and said he had left because of prior commitments.
Senior leaders, including Randhawa, have publicly cautioned that unchecked factionalism and premature chief ministerial ambitions could seriously damage the party’s prospects ahead of the next Assembly elections.
In an effort to address the situation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier this month appointed a three-member observer panel comprising Ajay Maken, Meenakshi Natarajan and Bhajan Lal Jatav. The panel is widely seen as the final stage of the party’s attempt to reset its Punjab unit and recommend structural changes.
With the Assembly elections drawing closer, the observer panel’s recommendations are expected to play a key role in determining whether the Congress can overcome its internal divisions and emerge as a credible challenger to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.
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