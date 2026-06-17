Who will lead Punjab Congress in 2027? Intense lobbying begins ahead of overhaul

A section of Punjab leaders is learnt to have told the observers that Bhupesh Baghel has been unable to rein in the factionalism that continues to plague the state unit. (Express file photo)

Intense behind-the-scenes lobbying is underway within the Punjab Congress, with several senior leaders seeking support for their names as the party’s chief ministerial face and state president ahead of the deliberations of a three-member panel of observers in New Delhi.

Congress sources said the wide-ranging changes expected after the observers submit their report on Saturday could also include the replacement of AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel. A section of Punjab leaders is learnt to have told the observers that Baghel has been unable to rein in the factionalism that continues to plague the state unit.

“I will not be surprised if Ajay Maken is appointed the next general secretary in-charge of Punjab. He understands the dynamics of Punjab politics much better and, after interacting with state leaders, will have a clear picture of what ails the party,” said a senior Congress leader.