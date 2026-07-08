Bhupesh Baghel snubs Channi, rules out Punjab Congress leadership change

All India Congress Committee general secretary Bhupesh Baghel is on a five-day visit to Punjab, which goes to polls early next year. (Express Photo)

In a snub to the dissident Congress group led by former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday ruled out a change in the state Congress leadership, saying it was not a “gudda-guddi ka khel (child’s play)”.

Speaking to the media at the Congress headquarters in Chandigarh, where he is holding a series of meetings for the third day, Baghel clearly ruled out any rethink on changing Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the state unit chief.

“When high command has taken a decision, that is not changed. Koi gudda guddi ka khel hai kya ke baar baar nirnay badla jayega? (Is this child’s play, that the decision will be changed over and over again?)” he said.