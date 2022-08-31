scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Punjab Congress leaders pass resolution, want Amarinder’s wife out of party

The resolution was passed at a meeting of Punjab Congress leaders, including sitting MLAs, MPs and the party nominees who had contested February 20 elections.

Preneet Kaur, Patiala MP and wife of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

Punjab Congress leaders led by state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Tuesday passed a resolution to seek “formal expulsion” of Preneet Kaur, Patiala MP and wife of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, from the party by the high command. “Preneet Kaur is no longer in the Congress party. It is just a formality that she is to be expelled. We have passed a resolution to that effect today,” Warring told The Indian Express.

Several Congress leaders sought Preneet to be shown the door from the party during the meeting. Her husband and former Punjab CM, after he was unceremoniously made to quit as Punjab CM by the Congress high command, had floated own outfit Punjab Lok Congress and had contested in a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP, losing badly in February 20 Punjab elections. Preneet had supported Amarinder and had also campaigned for PLC-BJP alliance.

The resolution was passed at a meeting of Punjab Congress leaders, including sitting MLAs, MPs and the party nominees who had contested February 20 elections. A good number of Congress leaders were conspicuous by their absence, something Warring attributed to their “preoccupations”.

Those who were not present included Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira (with whom Warring was locked in a dispute relating to extending support to Congress leaders facing criminal cases), former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh, party MPs Ravneet Bittu and Gurjeet Aujla.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Congress MLA from Qadian and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, who had angrily left Punjab Congress Bhawan in a huff after the premises gate was not opened to let his vehicle in recently, was among those present during the meeting. He sought to project all party leaders equally on party’s social media platform instead of “a selected few”.

Warring, when contacted, however, played it down saying that party leaders had been asked to make available content for two main leaders in each constituency which would be shared on social media. Warring added, “As of now there is no dedicated social media cell of the party.”

The meeting, held to mobilise Congress activists for the September 4 rally being organised by the party in Delhi against inflation, was chaired by All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge Harish Chaudhary at Punjab Congress Bhawan.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Bajwa who was in Patiala had asked Preneet to quit the party on her own if she had any “self-esteem left”. A section of Congress leaders in Punjab believe that the BJP will field Preneet in next elections in the state; it could be Vidhan Sabha or Lok Sabha elections.

More from Chandigarh

Giving details of September 4 rally, Warring said, “Congress workers from Punjab will reach Delhi on the same day and they will gather at two places on the Delhi outskirts from where they will all go together to the rally venue. It was decided that each MLA and constituency representatives will bring along a limited number of people only. This was being done to avoid overcrowding since people from other northern states will also join the protest, besides those from the national capital.” “The meeting also deliberated upon the arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will reach Punjab during its last leg. The Yatra will remain in Punjab for over a week and will touch most constituencies before entering Jammu and Kashmir,” Warring said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 04:08:43 am
Next Story

Chandigarh home to 558 start-ups, soon coming up with policy for them, says Adviser

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement