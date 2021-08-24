Punjab Congress leaders impressed by Haryana’s pro-farmer policies: Dy CM

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s tweet on how state assured price for sugarcane was low in Punjab as compared to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, drew a swift response from Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, on Monday, who stated that now Punjab’s leaders, too, have understood how the state government is financially strengthening its farmers.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s ongoing monsoon session, Dushyant said, “The Congress is also convinced of the policies being made by the Haryana government is in the interest of farmers. While the Congress leaders present the agricultural policies of their state as an example, the party is also adopting policies made by others in states ruled by it.”

“The policy of purchase and payment of farmers’ crops in Haryana is the best in the country and Congress itself is now accepting it”, Dushyant claimed.

Responding to a tweet by Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, Dushyant said, “Punjab state, where the Congress government and its leaders were taking forward the farmers’ movement by becoming their favourites today understands how the Haryana government is financially strengthening the farmers of the state with its policies. Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, had first supported the farmers’ movement and today the state president of his party is setting an example by referring to the agricultural policies of Haryana. Not only this, the state of Punjab is adopting the steps taken by the Haryana government to make timely direct payment to the account of farmers of the state and modernise the mandis.”

Dushyant also raised questions on the policy and intention of the Congress regarding the farmers and said that the policy of the Congress is anti-farmer and has been formed to just garner the farmer votes. He said that the Congress was misleading the farmers under its political agenda, which is being exposed by the public.

Responding to the paper leak case, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government has taken swift cognisance of this and made a strict law which is being brought in the Monsoon Session of the Assembly. He said that this shows how serious the government is about the paper leak issue. “To stop such people, the government has made a provision for punishment and heavy penalties. In the paper leak case, the government will take concrete steps where the deficiency will come to the fore.”

At the same time, in response to the question on panchayat elections, he said that after studying the orders of the court, the government will take further decisions.