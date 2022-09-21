scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Punjab Congress joins chorus, passes resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to take over as party chief

In another resolution, the 290 delegates of the Punjab Congress authorised interim party chief president Sonia Gandhi to select All India Congress Committee (AICC) members from the state.

Kochi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and others during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kochi, Kerala. (PTI Photo)

Joining a growing chorus, the Punjab Congress Wednesday passed a resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party’s national president.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring announced in a press conference that he himself moved the resolution and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Partap Singh Bajwa seconded it.

Earlier, Congress state units in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir passed similar resolutions backing Rahul to become the party chief.

Party leaders in Kerala also indicated that the state unit is in favour of Rahul taking up the post he had relinquished in 2019, after Congress’s drubbing in the general election. This came amidst reports that MP Shashi Tharoor is considering contesting for the post of the Congress national president.

The support for Rahul Gandhi from across the country comes at a time when he is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party’s largest mass outreach programme in many decades. Parallelly, the party machinery is gearing up for the Congress president’s election, for which an official notification will be released on September 22.

Shashi Tharoor had earlier in the week met Sonia Gandhi and said that he might contest in the election. Sources said she told him she would “stay neutral” in the coming election to choose the president.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 05:06:41 pm
Subscribe for full access
