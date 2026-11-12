Amrinder Singh Warring skips Charanjit Channi’s ‘Jawani Sambhal’ Punjab yatra launch, reignites factionalism buzz

The Punjab Congress on Thursday launched its ‘Jawani Sambhal cycle yatra’ from Chamkaur Sahib with former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi leading the outreach campaign in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly polls even as party’s former state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring gave it a miss. Chamkaur Sahib is the assembly seat which Channi, who is sitting MP from Jalandhar, represented earlier.

Congress general secretary and Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot flagged off the yatra that will cover around 625 km in 27 Assembly constituencies in the Malwa region the first phase.

Even as Pargat Singh, who replaced Warring as state Congress chief last month, attended the event along with Pilot and other senior leaders giving Channi’s pan-Punjab yatra legitimacy as a party event, Warring was conspicuous by his absence. His absence came days after questions were raised over his photograph missing from posters of the event shared by Channi on social media. His photograph was subsequently added.

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Senior leaders who attended the event were at pains to insist that all of them were together and there were no differences. Talking to reporters, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa pointed to the presence of senior leaders at the event and asked what more “agni pariksha” (test by fire) was required to demonstrate the party’s unity.

Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, however, appeared to send a pointed message, saying no leader should consider himself bigger than the party. Praising Channi, Randhawa said: “My younger brother Channi was CM and I was Deputy CM but he ran his government from my house, Kothi Number 50, and not from the CM residence.”’

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“The leader who thinks he is above the party and gets drunk with power can never remain a leader. A leader is one who can take everyone along and knows the pulse of the worker,” he said.

Channi himself sought to counter any perception that the yatra was his personal initiative. “This cycle rally is a programme of the entire Congress Party. Pargat Singh ji announced it from the Congress Bhawan, and Congress Party’s campaign was launched by Rahul Gandhi himself from Sangrur,” he said.

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Pilot, too, stressed unity, saying, “Punjab Congress is moving forward unitedly.” He said senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, would visit Punjab as the party intensifies its campaign. He also congratulated Channi for taking out the yatra in his position as chairperson of the campaign committee of the party’s state unit.

The Congress sought to make the youth and law-and-order issues the central theme of the yatra. Pilot accused the AAP government of failing to tackle drugs, extortion and gangsterism and promised a return to the “rule of law” if the Congress came to power.

Pargat said the immediate priority was to protect Punjab’s youth from drugs, gangsterism, unemployment and insecurity. “Punjab demands answers and accountability for every injustice done to the state,” he said, referring to issues including river waters, law and order, drugs and gangsterism.

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“Congress will fight firmly for the rights and interests of Punjab. The objective of the ‘Jawani Sambhal Yatra’ is to create awareness among people about these issues and ensure public participation in safeguarding the state’s future,” he said.

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Channi also targeted the AAP government over drugs, gangsterism, illegal mining and corruption, claiming that “a Congress wave is building up” in Punjab.

Pilot, meanwhile, indicated that ticket distribution for the 2027 polls would be based on winnability and consultation with party leaders, while giving greater representation to young candidates. “Priority will be given to party workers who have worked hard, struggled, and faced all the difficulties with the government,” he said.

He said the party has a process in which districts and blocks submit names, and the state leadership discusses them. Later, the AICC decides on tickets. “I want to assure that ticket distribution will be merit-based. Only those who deserve will get tickets,” he said.

The Congress also used the launch to target the BJP over speculation about a possible reunion with the Shiromani Akali Dal. Pilot asked why the two parties had parted ways in the first place and whether the reasons for the split had disappeared. “Have all the reasons that led the Akali Dal to snap ties with the BJP disappeared? Or do they want to join hands again after sensing their defeat in the coming Assembly elections?” he asked.

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Taking aim at the BJP’s recent focus on Punjab, Pilot alleged that the Centre had not done enough for the state. He contrasted the Centre’s recent financial announcements for Bihar, Gujarat and Maharashtra with what he called its “stepmotherly treatment” of Punjab.

The yatra will pass through 27 constituencies in Malwa over eight days, beginning in Chamkaur Sahib and ending in Khanna. Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh, Ferozepur MP Sher Singh Ghubaya, former ministers Rana Gurjeet Singh and Vijay Inder Singla, and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira were among those present at the launch.