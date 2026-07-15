All eyes on Rahul as Punjab Congress mired in factionalism, can mar its prospects in 2027

Senior Congress leaders in Delhi are closely monitoring developments in the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), with Rahul Gandhi, who returned from abroad on Tuesday, reportedly holding meeting with party national president Mallikarjun Kharge to address escalating infighting in the state unit just months ahead of the crucial 2027 Assembly elections.

Gandhi and Kharge summoned Bhupesh Baghel, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Punjab affairs, who spent the last few days in the state meeting various leaders to assess the situation, to Delhi. He will meet the top leadership on Wednesday and explore a way forward.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also present at the meeting held at Kharge’s residence.

Baghel had submitted a detailed report to the party leadership in Delhi, highlighting the ground situation, particularly the firm stance of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa against Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Speculation is rife about a possible leadership change, with sources suggesting Warring may even consider stepping down.

The infighting in the Punjab Congress intensified after the Congress leadership in Delhi announced in July that Warring would retain the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president, while appointing Channi as the chairperson of the campaign committee.

The move, intended to project unity within party ranks, triggered fresh rifts, with factions loyal to Channi and other disgruntled leaders, such as Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, expressing strong reservations about continuing under Warring’s leadership.

Also, it has been alleged that Warring and his wife Amrita have chosen to focus on the parliamentary and assembly constituencies they represent.

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Warring is touring the interiors of Muktsar, holding meetings in his stronghold of the Gidderbaha Assembly constituency, but Amrita is in the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency represented by her husband. She visited a government primary school in the city, which has been without a power connection and is holding five classes in one room.

Downplaying the crisis, Baghel said on Monday that the Congress has “only one face in Punjab, and that is Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji”, indicating that the party may not project a separate chief ministerial face for the Assembly elections.

After Baghel failed to secure a truce between Channi and Warring factions, the ball is now in the court of the party high command.

The dissident leaders have made it clear during their meeting with Baghel last Saturday that they would settle for nothing less than removal of Warring as state Congress chief. Baghel, however, took a tough stance, stating, “Leadership change is not ‘gudda-guddi ka khel’ (a child’s play), and the decision taken at the highest level is not withdrawn”.

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The turmoil echoes past patterns in the Punjab Congress. Leaders like Channi, who met several senior figures recently, have voiced dissatisfaction with Warring’s leadership. Randhawa reportedly referred to “compromised leaders” in veiled criticisms, prompting sharp responses from Warring, who insisted there is no room for such elements and that differences would be resolved.

According to sources, Gandhi is willing to hear the views of Punjab leaders and is keen to quell the “rebellion” within the state unit at the earliest. The party leadership is concerned that the Congress cannot head into the Assembly polls with continuing infighting in the state unit.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier urged state leaders to fight collectively, describing Punjab as a state with a “very good chance” for the Congress. However, critics within and outside the party say the high command’s delayed intervention allowed fissures to widen.

Opposition parties were quick to seize the opportunity. BJP leaders mocked the situation, questioning Rahul Gandhi’s availability. They accused the Congress of being in a “crisis mode”, while the high command appeared disengaged. The ruling AAP has also taken digs at the Congress’s internal battles.

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Punjab Congress leaders and workers await a clear directive from Rahul Gandhi and the high command — “a decision on leadership restructuring or further organisational changes” — soon to prevent further damage ahead of the polls.

The Congress, which suffered a major setback in the 2022 Assembly elections, winning just 18 seats, is banking on a united front and Rahul Gandhi’s popularity to challenge the AAP government. However, unresolved infighting could undermine the party’s prospects in a state where it has historically been a strong contender.