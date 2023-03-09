Punjab Congress appoints incharges, co-incharges in 9 Assembly segments for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Punjab Congress has announced the names of as many as 27 party leaders as in-charges and co-incharges for the nine Assembly segments falling under the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency for the bypoll.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary who died after a cardiac arrest during the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in January. The date is yet to be announced.

For each of the nine assembly segments, one incharge and two co-incharges have been appointed.

For the Phillaur Assembly segment, former MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria is incharge and MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and former MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar are co-incharges. For Nakodar, MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra is incharge and former MLA Santokh Singh Bhalaipur and former minister Malkiat Singh Dakha are co-incharges.

MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has been appointed as in-charge of Shahkot. Former MLAs Kulbir Singh Zira and Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon would be co-incharges for the Assembly segment.

MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria is in-charge of Kartarpur and former MLAs Harpartap Singh Ajnala and Harminder Singh Gill have been appointed as co-incharges. Former minister Vijay Inder Singla has been appointed as in-charge of the Jalandhar West Assembly segment. Former MLAs Kuldeep Singh Vaid and Devinder Ghuabaiya would be co-incharges.

In Jalandhar Central, former speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rana Kanwar Pal Singh has been appointed as in-charge with former MLAs Raminder Awla and Sanjay Talwar as co-incharges.

Advertisement

Former MLA Hardyal Singh Kamboj is Jalandhar North in-charge with former MLAs Amit Vij and Sunil Dutti as co-incharges.

For Jalandhar Cantonment, Deputy Leader of Opposition Raj Kumar Chabbewal is in-charge with former MLAs Arun Dogra and Master Baldev Singh as co-incharges.

Former minister Gurkirat Singh is in-charge of Adampur with former MLAs Lakhvir Singh Lakha and Gurpreet Singh G P as co-incharges.