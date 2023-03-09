scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Punjab Congress appoints incharges, co-incharges in 9 Assembly segments for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

The bypoll has been necessitated by the demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary who died after a cardiac arrest during the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in January.

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypollsThe date for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypolls is yet to be announced. (Photo: Representative)
Listen to this article
Punjab Congress appoints incharges, co-incharges in 9 Assembly segments for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Punjab Congress has announced the names of as many as 27 party leaders as in-charges and co-incharges for the nine Assembly segments falling under the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency for the bypoll.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary who died after a cardiac arrest during the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in January. The date is yet to be announced.

For each of the nine assembly segments, one incharge and two co-incharges have been appointed.

For the Phillaur Assembly segment, former MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria is incharge and MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and former MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar are co-incharges. For Nakodar, MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra is incharge and former MLA Santokh Singh Bhalaipur and former minister Malkiat Singh Dakha are co-incharges.

MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has been appointed as in-charge of Shahkot. Former MLAs Kulbir Singh Zira and Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon would be co-incharges for the Assembly segment.

MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria is in-charge of Kartarpur and former MLAs Harpartap Singh Ajnala and Harminder Singh Gill have been appointed as co-incharges. Former minister Vijay Inder Singla has been appointed as in-charge of the Jalandhar West Assembly segment. Former MLAs Kuldeep Singh Vaid and Devinder Ghuabaiya would be co-incharges.

Political Pulse |Jalandhar bypoll: Amid AAP-Congress prestige battle, SAD haunted by Kotkapura, Nakodar killings’ shadows

In Jalandhar Central, former speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rana Kanwar Pal Singh has been appointed as in-charge with former MLAs Raminder Awla and Sanjay Talwar as co-incharges.

Advertisement

Former MLA Hardyal Singh Kamboj is Jalandhar North in-charge with former MLAs Amit Vij and Sunil Dutti as co-incharges.

For Jalandhar Cantonment, Deputy Leader of Opposition Raj Kumar Chabbewal is in-charge with former MLAs Arun Dogra and Master Baldev Singh as co-incharges.

Also Read
punjab haryana high court, indian express
‘Engineers contribute immensely… Ought to be treated with utmost respect ...
Increased temperature force migratory birds to return early
Jagmeet Singh, illegal migrants, Canada, Tik Tok, Canada illegal migrants from US, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current Affairs
Canada Calling: Of illegal migrants from US, Indian students in fake coll...
Ludhiana rape
Ludhiana: MP native gets RI for life for rape, murder of five-year old girl

Former minister Gurkirat Singh is in-charge of Adampur with former MLAs Lakhvir Singh Lakha and Gurpreet Singh G P as co-incharges.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 10:25 IST
Next Story

NCP extends support to NDPP-BJP government in Nagaland

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close