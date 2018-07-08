Told Captain about two villages notorious for drug peddling: Congress MLA Laddi

Laddi was speaking at an anti-drug rally organised by environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal in Jalandhar on Saturday. (File) Laddi was speaking at an anti-drug rally organised by environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal in Jalandhar on Saturday. (File)

Congress MLA from Shahkot Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia Saturday said he had informed CM Amarinder Singh about two villages in Kapurthala district that had become den for drug peddling into neighbouring areas, including his own constituency. The two villages that Laddi named are Latianwala and Toti in Sultanpur Lodhi constituency, which is also represented by a Congress MLA, Navtej Singh Cheema.

Laddi was speaking at an anti-drug rally organised by environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal in Jalandhar on Saturday. Earlier, Kapurthala MLA and former minister Rana Gurjit Singh, who is said to be mentor of Laddi, had also targeted Sultanpur Lodhi police station house officer Sarabjit Singh for pushing youth into drugs. The SHO was later transferred to police lines.

Latianwala and Toti villages, along with Boot village, are notorious for drug-peddling. Meanwhile, Seechewal, who had invited both Congress and Akali leaders to his anti-drug rallies, said the police needed to arrest the drug peddlers and smugglers, and not the addicts who needed treatment. Rallies were held at Seechewal and in Sultanpur Lodhi areas.

