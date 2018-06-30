Punjab: Congress government lacks will to fight drug mafia, own leaders involved, says Union minister Vijay Sampla

Vijay Sampla Friday said that the state government under Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh was lacking the capacity to take on the drugs mafia in Punjab. (Express photo) Vijay Sampla Friday said that the state government under Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh was lacking the capacity to take on the drugs mafia in Punjab. (Express photo)

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Vijay Sampla Friday said that the state government under Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh was not only lacking the capacity to take on the drugs mafia in Punjab, but also lacked the will to do so because majority of the leaders of his own party were involved in the illegal activities.

“While the entire state is shocked by the spate of deaths due to drugs overdose this month alone, the government is content with reeling out the number of petty drug peddlers it has arrested. I went to Tarn Taran yesterday (Thursday) to meet ex-serviceman Jasbir Singh whose legs were broken by the members of the drugs mafia in his village. He stated in front of the SP and DSP that he had made written submissions before them complaining about the mafia, but they took no action,” he said.

Asked why he thought that the state government has failed to live up to the promise of eradicating the drugs problem, Sampla said according to him 90 per cent of the leadership was acting like a mafia. “Whether it is land, sand or drugs mafia, Capt Amarinder is unable to tackle them. Had it been one or two per cent of the leaders, he could have done something. But when the entire set-up is involved and the police department also appears to be out of his control, how will he do it? There is also the question of paucity of time with the CM. He gets up at 11 am and works from 12 pm to 5 pm,” said Sampla.

Sampla added that given the fact that some Congress leaders themselves have expressed helplessness over the inability of the state police to nab drug traffickers and the black sheep among the police, not much can be expected from the government. “If complaints of their own MLAs are not being heeded by the state government, then who will they listen to,” asked Sampla.

The union minister added there was not even a single minister who was thinking about the issues of development, infrastructure, promoting industries etc. “While there is a general impression among the people that the bureaucrats are running the government, I want to know who is controlling them. There are foreign powers who are running the government. Deputy Commissioners and SSPs are posted on that person’s recommendations, not on the recommendation of any Indian,” said Sampla hinting at the role of a close foreign friend of the Chief Minister.

Stating that the conduct of the state government will have a direct bearing on its performance in 2019 elections, Sampla said that people will not get fooled by the Congress again like last time when Amarinder took a oath on Gutka sahib to eradicate drugs within a month. “Whether drugs or waiver of farm loans, people consider themselves having been duped by Congress and will not give it a second chance,” he said.

Dismissing the infighting within the Punjab unit of BJP and differences with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sampla said there was no political party which did not have internal differences. “The alliance with SAD will remain unbroken,” he said.

