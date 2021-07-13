Punjab Congress general secretary Daljit Singh Bhola joins AAP

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal on Tuesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with several associates.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann, Punjab affairs co-in charge Raghav Chadha, who is also a Delhi MLA, and MLA Baljinder Kaur formally inducted and welcomed Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal and his associates into the party during a press conference held on Tuesday.

Welcoming Daljit and the others, Bhagwant Mann said that people from all walks of life in Punjab were joining the AAP as they were impressed by the pro-people policies of the party and the work of the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi. He said that Daljit Grewal is a well-known personality of Ludhiana.

Daljit Bhola has been a councilor of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation for a long time and his wife, Balwinder Kaur Grewal, is also serving as a municipal corporation councilor.

Raghav Chadha said that the people of Punjab had made up their minds to change the government in the state and the Congress party, the SAD-BSP combine, and the BJP did not stand a chance against the decision of the people. He said that Daljit is loved by the people of Ludhiana and with his support, a people’s government would be formed in Punjab this time.

Speaking at the occasion, Daljit said that due to the anti-Punjab policies of the Congress government; he had decided to leave the party and switch over to the Aam Aadmi Party.