Punjab Congress feud: Three AAP MLAs join Congress

AMID the ongoing feud within the Punjab Congress, three suspended AAP MLAs — Sukhpal Khaira, Pirmal Singh and Jagdev Singh Kmalu — Thursday joined the Congress party. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh inducted them into the party fold.

Later, Amarinder left for Delhi in his chopper where he has to meet a three-member panel led by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and constituted by AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi to listen to the grievances of the party leaders from Punjab. A group of leaders have raised a banner of revolt against the Chief Minister, including party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. The panel has been hearing their concerns one-on-one since Monday.

Khaira is an MLA from Bholath. He had quit the Congress earlier to join AAP and was Leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha till he was removed by the party. He had rebelled and floated his own party — Punkab Ekta Party.

Kmalu is an MLA from Maur who defeated Congress candidate Harminder Jassi, known for escaping a bomb blast just before elections.

Pirmal Singh is an MLA from Bhadaur. Khaira had resigned from Vidhan Sabha also before withdrawing his resignation in October 2019.

The Congress was already abuzz with rumours of the three suspended AAP leaders joining the party. But Khaira had been denying the reports.

The CM camp is learnt to have chosen today to take them to high command to convey a message that leaders from other parties were willing to join even as their own partymen were suggesting that the government was losing the game of perception.

He stated that the induction of the three senior leaders had been approved by Sonia Gandhi. He said since the AICC General Secretary (Incharge Punjab) Harish Rawat and PPCC President Sunil Jakhar were busy in the consultation process with the three member committee in Delhi, their blessings would be sought in a few days time.



The Chief Minister said that he was of the firm opinion that the Congress party stands strengthened with the joining of Khaira and his colleagues.

Member of Parliament from Patiala Preneet Kaur, who was present at the simple induction ceremony in Chandigarh today, said that the three leaders would prove to be a big asset for the Congress.