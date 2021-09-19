Punjab Congress developments keep UT Police personnel on their toes

THE Punjab Congress developments Saturday put the Chandigarh police personnel on their toes as hundreds of police personnel were rushed to maintain traffic, law and order situation around Punjab Raj Bhawan and Congress Bhawan, Sector 15.

At least eight DSPs and nine Station House Officers (SHOs) of UT Police were put on alert when a message was conveyed about the visit of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to Punjab Raj Bhawan about his meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The security arrangements were also started at Punjab Congress Bhawan, Sector 15, with the arrival of state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Besides the UT cops, there were a number of Punjab Police officers, including the rank of IG to DSPs, present inside the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Sector 15 when the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting started in the evening.

SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal took multiple rounds for ensuring the law and order situation. Though Punjab Raj Bhawan,

Congress Bhawan are within the jurisdiction of Central Division, the security and route arrangements in front of the Raj Bhawan were made by the East sub-division of the Chandigarh Police.

Sources said the UT Police received a message about the visit of CM Amarinder to Punjab Raj Bhawan around 11.30 am. Alerts were sounded. SSP Chahal conveyed the message about the security arrangements to DSP Gurmukh Singh, DSP Charanjit Singh Virk and others.

As the first programme was at Punjab Raj Bhawan, DSP Gurmukh Singh along with six SHOs of East sub-division

and around 75 police personnel were put on duty. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder entered the Raj Bhawan around 4.40 pm and came out after almost half an hour. He briefed the media and left. By that time, security arrangements around the Congress Bhawan were also in full swing.

DSP (central) Charanjit Singh Virk, the Sector 11 SHO, Inspector Ranjodh Singh, along with others were stationed there. Sources said movement of Congress leaders and supporters started when Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu entered the Congress Bhawan in Sector15 around 11.30 am.

A police officer said, “General public and the normal traffic flow was not affected. No route was diverted, though the slip road of Sector 15 leading to Congress Bhawan was full with parked vehicles.”

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting ended around 7 pm. The UT cops remained on duty till 9 pm.