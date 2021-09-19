Punjab Congress crisis Live Updates: Charanjit Singh Channi chosen as next Punjab CM, to take oath on Monday

Punjab Congress Crisis Live Updates: A day after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down, Charanjit Singh Channi was chosen as the next Punjab Chief Minister. Channi, who will be the first Dalit CM of Punjab, will take oath at 11 am on Monday.
“We have presented our stance, unanimously supported by party MLAs, before the Governor. Oath-taking ceremony will be held at 11 am tomorrow,” Channi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Channi was the Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha during the previous SAD-BJP regime. The Chamkaur Sahib MLA was inducted as the minister in in the first Cabinet and was allotted the portfolios of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Training, and Tourism and Culture Affairs. He has been vocal against Amarinder for “not paying attention” to issues raised by party leaders.
Channi had been vocal in raising the Dalit issues in the state and had recently rebelled against Amarinder. He is considered close to AICC leader Rahul Gandhi and became the choice of the Congress high command for the post after two Jat Sikhs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu opposed the party’s move to appoint a Hindu leader Sunil Jakhar. His name was announced amid the fight for power among the Jat Sikh leaders.
On Saturday, hours before Amarinder resigned as the CM, he wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressing anguish over the political events of the last 5 months. These events, Amarinder wrote, were clearly “not based on full understanding of the national imperatives of Punjab and its key concerns.”
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi after he was chosen as the next Punjab CM. Gandhi tweeted, “Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility. We must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance.”
“We have presented our stance, unanimously supported by party MLAs, before the Governor. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 11 am tomorrow,” says Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi.
The BJP on Sunday sought clarification from Congress president Sonia Gandhi over former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s remarks terming Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu an “anti-national”.
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that Captain Amarinder Singh described Sidhu as a “man having close links with Pakistan”. Read more
Minutes after Charanjit Singh Channi was nominated to be the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP), Captain Amarinder Singh stated that he hoped that the Dalit minister will keep Punjab safe.
“My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he’s able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border,” Amarinder Singh was quoted as saying by Raveen Thukral, the Congress leader’s media advisor. Read more
“It's high command's decision. I welcome it. Channi is like my younger brother...I am not at all disappointed,” says Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa after announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi being chosen as next Punjab Chief Minister.
Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi reaches Governor's house, Chandigarh.
Supporters of new Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi celebrate outside Governor's house in Chandigarh
A grassroots-level leader, Channi had won local bodies polls on a Congress ticket from Kharar in the early 2000s. He rebelled against the party nominee in the 2007 Assembly polls, and went on to contest and win as an Independent.
He then became an associate member of the Shiromani Akali Dal in the Assembly and got very close to PPP’s Manpreet Badal, who was a minister in Amarinder’s cabinet. Read more
Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi's family has reached the Punjab Raj Bhavan.
Seizing on outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s charge of anti-national against state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, the BJP on Sunday said Singh has voiced an issue which the country had been grappling with and asked the opposition party if it will take cognizance of the allegations and take action.
Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar termed Singh’s charges “extremely serious” and asked why Congress president Sonia Gandhi and its two other main leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have kept silent. Read more
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, a minister in the outgoing cabinet of Amarinder Singh whose name is doing the rounds among the probables to be the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Punjab, on Sunday asserted that he has never hankered after posts.
Asked that his name was among the frontrunners, Randhawa replied he or his family "never hankers for any post". When the mediapersons here asked that can it be assumed that they are talking to the future chief minister, Randhawa quipped, " You are talking to a Congressman". In a veiled dig at Amarinder Singh, he then added, "A chief minister remains (in his post) only till the time when his party, people of the state stand by him".
Asked how soon can one expect the name of new CLP leader to be announced, Randhawa said, "We have authorized Congress president in this regard." He said the party senior leadership has not only to talk to the MLAs, but other stalwarts too before finalizing the name.
Asked why so much time is being taken to announce the CLP leader, he said, "If you have to make a village sarpanch, sometimes it takes 20 days to decide".
On Amarinder Singh saying he felt humiliated, Randhawa replied, "So far, the BJP has changed five chief ministers. And in the Congress too, some chief ministers have been changed. In Congress, Amarinder Singh has the maximum tenure of nine-and-half years as chief minister. The honour he got, I think no other chief minister got so much." (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returns to his residence after meeting party president Sonia Gandhi.
Official information (on CM's name) will be announced by people who have come from Delhi through a presser, says Congress leader Kaka Randeep Singh (ANI)
The Congress high command’s plans to appoint former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar as the new chief minister of the state has been met with firm resistance. Sources said all the MPs from the state have unitedly conveyed to the leadership that they will not accept Jakhar.
They are agreeable to Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa but the leadership fears his equations with PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu are not good. “They will end up fighting. It will go back to square one. If Amarinder was removed because the state Congress chief and the chief minister are pulling in different directions, then installing Bajwa would not solve that problem,” a senior leader said. Sidhu too is not in favour of Bajwa. Read more
Hours before Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the cheif minister of Punjab, he wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressing anguish over the political events of the last 5 months. These events, Aamrinder wrote, were clearly “not based on full understanding of the national imperatives of Punjab and its key concerns.”
“Notwithstanding my personal anguish, I hope this will not cause any damage to the hard-earned peace and development in the State, and that the efforts I have been focusing during the last few years, would continue unabated, ensuring justice to one and all,” he wrote.
On a day the Congress deferred its legislative party meet, Rajya Sabha member and veteran party leader Ambika Soni told reporters in Delhi that she has refused the party high command’s offer to be Punjab’s next chief minister, following Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation.
The Congress MP on Sunday stated that she had declined the offer because she believes that Punjab’s chief minister should be from the Sikh community.
“Punjab’s chief should be a Sikh face. It’s the only region in the whole country where a Sikh leads,” Soni said.
Take a look at scenes from outside Punjab Congress Bhawan on Sunday, as the announcement of a new CM candidate is likely today.
A day after Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation as the Punjab Chief Minister, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot said that he hopes that Singh won’t take any step which will damage the Congress party.
“I hope that Captain Amarinder Singh ji will not take any such step which will damage the Congress party. Captain Sahab has himself said that the party had made him the chief minister for nine and half years. He has worked to his maximum capacity and served the public of Punjab,” the Rajasthan Chief Minister tweeted.
The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in Punjab has left the decision to choose the new chief minister of the state to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. However, the names of four senior Congress leaders — Sunil Jakhar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Partap Singh Bajwa — have been doing the rounds as probable candidates for the post.
Former PCC president Sunil Jakhar’s name as a CM probable has raised considerable interest in political quarters in Punjab. This would be the first time after the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966, when the state got bifurcated into Punjab and Haryana, that there would be a Hindu chief minister.
The 62-year-old Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is the Jails and Cooperation Minister in the outgoing cabinet of Captain Amarinder Singh. Hailing from Gurdaspur district in the Majha region, considered to be the wild west of Punjab, Randhawa is a three-time Congress MLA and has been elected in 2002, 2007 and 2017.
Also hailing from Gurdaspur district is 64-year-old Partap Singh Bajwa who is among the senior most Congress leaders of the state and is present a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.
And finally, Navjot Singh Sidhu, the present president of Pradesh Congress committee and a former minister in Captain Amarinder Singh’s cabinet who has been the lynchpin of the attack launched on Capt Amarinder Singh.