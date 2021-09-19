Punjab Congress crisis Live Updates: Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh Channi all set to be next Punjab CM

Punjab Congress Crisis Live Updates: A day after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down, Charanjit Singh Channi was chosen as the next Punjab Chief Minister. He will be the first Dalit CM of Punjab.
Confirming the news, Harish Rawat tweeted, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. #CharanjitSinghChanni has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab.”
Channi was the Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha during the previous SAD-BJP regime. The Chamkaur Sahib MLA was inducted as the minister in in the first Cabinet and was allotted the portfolios of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Training, and Tourism and Culture Affairs. He has been vocal against Amarinder for “not paying attention” to issues raised by party leaders.
Earlier, Congress high command’s plans to appoint former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar as the new chief minister of the state was met with firm resistance. Sources said all the MPs from the state have unitedly conveyed to the leadership that they will not accept Jakhar.
On Saturday, hours before Amarinder resigned as the CM, he wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressing anguish over the political events of the last 5 months. These events, Amarinder wrote, were clearly “not based on full understanding of the national imperatives of Punjab and its key concerns.”
A day after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down, Charanjeet Singh Channi was chosen as the next Punjab Chief Minister. He will be the first Dalit CM of Punjab. Confirming the news, Harish Rawat tweeted, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. #CharanjitSinghChanni has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab.”
Seizing on outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s charge of anti-national against state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, the BJP on Sunday said Singh has voiced an issue which the country had been grappling with and asked the opposition party if it will take cognizance of the allegations and take action.
Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar termed Singh’s charges “extremely serious” and asked why Congress president Sonia Gandhi and its two other main leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have kept silent. Read more
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, a minister in the outgoing cabinet of Amarinder Singh whose name is doing the rounds among the probables to be the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Punjab, on Sunday asserted that he has never hankered after posts.
Asked that his name was among the frontrunners, Randhawa replied he or his family "never hankers for any post". When the mediapersons here asked that can it be assumed that they are talking to the future chief minister, Randhawa quipped, " You are talking to a Congressman". In a veiled dig at Amarinder Singh, he then added, "A chief minister remains (in his post) only till the time when his party, people of the state stand by him".
Asked how soon can one expect the name of new CLP leader to be announced, Randhawa said, "We have authorized Congress president in this regard." He said the party senior leadership has not only to talk to the MLAs, but other stalwarts too before finalizing the name.
Asked why so much time is being taken to announce the CLP leader, he said, "If you have to make a village sarpanch, sometimes it takes 20 days to decide".
On Amarinder Singh saying he felt humiliated, Randhawa replied, "So far, the BJP has changed five chief ministers. And in the Congress too, some chief ministers have been changed. In Congress, Amarinder Singh has the maximum tenure of nine-and-half years as chief minister. The honour he got, I think no other chief minister got so much." (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returns to his residence after meeting party president Sonia Gandhi.
Official information (on CM's name) will be announced by people who have come from Delhi through a presser, says Congress leader Kaka Randeep Singh (ANI)
The Congress high command’s plans to appoint former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar as the new chief minister of the state has been met with firm resistance. Sources said all the MPs from the state have unitedly conveyed to the leadership that they will not accept Jakhar.
They are agreeable to Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa but the leadership fears his equations with PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu are not good. “They will end up fighting. It will go back to square one. If Amarinder was removed because the state Congress chief and the chief minister are pulling in different directions, then installing Bajwa would not solve that problem,” a senior leader said. Sidhu too is not in favour of Bajwa. Read more
Hours before Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the cheif minister of Punjab, he wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressing anguish over the political events of the last 5 months. These events, Aamrinder wrote, were clearly “not based on full understanding of the national imperatives of Punjab and its key concerns.”
“Notwithstanding my personal anguish, I hope this will not cause any damage to the hard-earned peace and development in the State, and that the efforts I have been focusing during the last few years, would continue unabated, ensuring justice to one and all,” he wrote.
On a day the Congress deferred its legislative party meet, Rajya Sabha member and veteran party leader Ambika Soni told reporters in Delhi that she has refused the party high command’s offer to be Punjab’s next chief minister, following Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation.
The Congress MP on Sunday stated that she had declined the offer because she believes that Punjab’s chief minister should be from the Sikh community.
“Punjab’s chief should be a Sikh face. It’s the only region in the whole country where a Sikh leads,” Soni said.
Take a look at scenes from outside Punjab Congress Bhawan on Sunday, as the announcement of a new CM candidate is likely today.
A day after Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation as the Punjab Chief Minister, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot said that he hopes that Singh won’t take any step which will damage the Congress party.
“I hope that Captain Amarinder Singh ji will not take any such step which will damage the Congress party. Captain Sahab has himself said that the party had made him the chief minister for nine and half years. He has worked to his maximum capacity and served the public of Punjab,” the Rajasthan Chief Minister tweeted.
The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in Punjab has left the decision to choose the new chief minister of the state to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. However, the names of four senior Congress leaders — Sunil Jakhar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Partap Singh Bajwa — have been doing the rounds as probable candidates for the post.
Former PCC president Sunil Jakhar’s name as a CM probable has raised considerable interest in political quarters in Punjab. This would be the first time after the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966, when the state got bifurcated into Punjab and Haryana, that there would be a Hindu chief minister.
The 62-year-old Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is the Jails and Cooperation Minister in the outgoing cabinet of Captain Amarinder Singh. Hailing from Gurdaspur district in the Majha region, considered to be the wild west of Punjab, Randhawa is a three-time Congress MLA and has been elected in 2002, 2007 and 2017.
Also hailing from Gurdaspur district is 64-year-old Partap Singh Bajwa who is among the senior most Congress leaders of the state and is present a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.
And finally, Navjot Singh Sidhu, the present president of Pradesh Congress committee and a former minister in Captain Amarinder Singh’s cabinet who has been the lynchpin of the attack launched on Capt Amarinder Singh.
While former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar’s name was finalised till last evening, the party had held it back after murmurs of protest during the CLP meet on Saturday.
According to sources, several leaders from Punjab objected to the choice of a Hindu as the CM candidate. They are learnt to have stated that if Congress names a Hindu, Sikhs would get upset. Hectic parleys were on in a local hotel where the Central observers were staying. AICC leader Rahul Gandhi also held a meeting late at night in Delhi.
“A Sikh leader told the observers that if a Hindu is made the CM, coming generations of Sikhs would not forgive them for allowing that as there is only one state out of 28 in India that has always had a Sikh CM after reorganisation of Punjab. It will become an issue. They even told the party high command that if Congress has a Hindu leader then AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal would easily become the CM candidate in next Assembly elections and he would really get a lot of traction,” a source privy to discussions said. (With Kanchan Vasdev)
With no consensus on the name of the next Chief Minister, the Congress has deferred its CLP meeting scheduled on Sunday as the high command has started calling up party MLAs to take their opinion on the most suitable leaders for the post.
“An exercise was started an hour and a half ago to call up each MLA and get a quick survey on the probables done. Let us see what comes comes out of it,” said a party leader. (With Kanchan Vasdev)
If Congress picks Sunil Jakhar as the next chief minister of Punjab, he will only be the fourth Hindu face to head the state since 1947 and the first after 1966 when the Patiala and East Punjab States Union (PEPSU) was reorganised and Haryana was carved out, creating Punjab as a Sikh-majority state. All three previous Hindu CMs – Gopi Chand Bhargava, Bhim Sen Sachar and Ram Kishan – were from Congress and had played vital role in Indian freedom struggle.
Gopi Chand Bhargava
He was the first CM of undivided Punjab from August 1947 to April 1949. He again helmed the post from October 1949 to June 1951 and then for a brief period in June-July 1964. Hailing from Sirsa district (now in Haryana), he was an MBBS graduate from Lahore. He along with his brother Pandit Thakur Das Bhargava, had started ‘Vidya Pracharini Sabha’ and participated in India’s freedom struggle.
Bhim Sen Sachar
He was Punjab CM from April to October 1949, from April 1952 to July 1953, and then from July 1953 to January 1956. He was the first elected CM of Punjab (in 1952), winning from Ludhiana city south. Amid allegations of corruption and conflict with his Cabinet colleagues, he had to resign once in July 1953 but was soon re-sworn as CM. Born in Peshawar (now in Pakistan), he had joined Indian National Congress during freedom struggle.
Ram Kishan
Born in Jhang, now in Pakistan, he later shifted to Jalandhar, and was Punjab CM from July 1964-July 1966, when he had to resign as Punjab Assembly was dissolved for reorganization of the state and creation of Haryana. He was the last Hindu face as Punjab CM. He was given the honorific title of ‘Comrade’ due to his contribution in Indian freedom struggle. (With Divya Goyal Gopal)
“A meeting of MLAs was held with Harish Rawat ji and Ajay Maken ji yesterday. A resolution was passed that Sonia Gandhi ji's decision will be final on this matter. Today you will get to know her decision,” Pawan Goel, Working President, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee told ANI.
The Majha brigade of the Punjab Congress, which includes the trio of ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, apart from Charanjit Singh Channi — all handpicked by Captain Amarinder Singh for his Cabinet — led the open revolt that ended in his resignation on Saturday.
The rebellion was anchored by state Congress president and Amritsar East MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu.
The four rebel ministers on August 25 had met party affairs in-charge Harish Rawat in Dehradun where they accused Amarinder of being in a clandestine truck with the opposition SAD. They alleged that Amarinder had failed to bring perpetrators of the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and those behind the death of two anti-sacrilege protestors to book, and blamed him for not honouring the pre-2017 poll promise of ending the drug menace in the state. The rebel Congress leaders said it would be difficult to go to the electorate ahead of the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections in light of the Congress government not fulfilling the key promises. Here is a look at the leaders who led the revolt. (Read Navjeevan Gopal's report here)
A day after he resigned, Captain Amarinder Singh’s successor and the new chief minister of Punjab will likely be announced Sunday noon, as Congress will meet at 11 am today.
Asked if the party were to appoint Navjot Singh Sidhu or Sunil Jakhar as chief minister, he said: “I will never accept Navjot Sidhu as CM. He is a total disaster. He could not run a single ministry. How will he run the whole state? I know his capability.” The former Punjab chief minister, however, did not comment on Jakhar. Read full story by Kanchan Vasdev here
Governance in Punjab has been the biggest casualty in the Congress party's 'Game of Thrones', the opposition AAP said on Saturday after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh resigned following months of a power tussle in the ruling party. In a video message, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the issues of Punjab have been put on the back burner amid a power struggle in the ruling party. "Congress has cheated the people of Punjab. They do not care about the welfare of Punjab, but their own personal happiness. Congress is a drowning Titanic that neither has vision nor commitment or performance," Chadha said in Punjabi. --PTI
Congress leaders can be seen entering the party headquarters in Chandigarh Saturday. Two resolutions were passed in the Punjab CLP meeting held at the party headquarters today.