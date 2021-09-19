Punjab Congress crisis Live Updates: Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh Channi all set to be next Punjab CM

Punjab Congress Crisis Live Updates: A day after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down, Charanjit Singh Channi was chosen as the next Punjab Chief Minister. He will be the first Dalit CM of Punjab.

Confirming the news, Harish Rawat tweeted, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. #CharanjitSinghChanni has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab.”

Channi was the Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha during the previous SAD-BJP regime. The Chamkaur Sahib MLA was inducted as the minister in in the first Cabinet and was allotted the portfolios of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Training, and Tourism and Culture Affairs. He has been vocal against Amarinder for “not paying attention” to issues raised by party leaders.

Earlier, Congress high command’s plans to appoint former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar as the new chief minister of the state was met with firm resistance. Sources said all the MPs from the state have unitedly conveyed to the leadership that they will not accept Jakhar.

On Saturday, hours before Amarinder resigned as the CM, he wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressing anguish over the political events of the last 5 months. These events, Amarinder wrote, were clearly “not based on full understanding of the national imperatives of Punjab and its key concerns.”