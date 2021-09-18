Punjab Congress crisis Live Updates: Captain Amarinder Singh threatens to quit, CLP meeting at 5 pm

Amarinder Singh (left) with Sunil Jakhar (right) during the oath-taking ceremony of Navjot Sidhu in July 2021. Jakhar is among the names being considered for the chief minister’s post. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

Frenetic political activities are underway in Punjab where it is learnt that the Congress high command Sonia Gandhi is learnt to have asked Chief Minister Captian Amarinder Singh to step down to facilitate the election of a new leader. The state goes to the polls early next year.

A meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will be held at the party headquarters in Chandigarh Saturday. The AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, called for the meeting at 5 pm today in a tweet at 11.39 pm Friday .

The Chief Minister, however, has refused to give in. Sources said Amarinder spoke to Sonia this morning and told her he would rather resign from the party than be face such “humiliation”. There are reports that he will hold a meeting of party MLAs ahead of the CLP meeting.

Sources said former PCC president Sunil Jakhar, once an associate of the Chief Minister, is among the names being considered for the chief minister’s post.

This comes barely two days after several MLAs wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, making it clear that the government cannot move ahead in this fashion, a senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader told The Indian Express. The letter, the party leader said, was very “strong in nature”. He said, “There was strong pressure. We could not have ignored the letter.”