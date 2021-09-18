scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Punjab Congress crisis Live Updates: Captain Amarinder Singh threatens to quit, CLP meeting at 5 pm

Sources said former PCC president Sunil Jakhar, once an associate of the Chief Minister, is among the names being considered for the chief minister’s post.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: September 18, 2021 2:54:04 pm
Amarinder Singh (left) with Sunil Jakhar (right) during the oath-taking ceremony of Navjot Sidhu in July 2021. Jakhar is among the names being considered for the chief minister’s post. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

Frenetic political activities are underway in Punjab where it is learnt that the Congress high command Sonia Gandhi is learnt to have asked Chief Minister Captian Amarinder Singh to step down to facilitate the election of a new leader. The state goes to the polls early next year.

A meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will be held at the party headquarters in Chandigarh Saturday. The AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, called for the meeting at 5 pm today in a tweet at 11.39 pm Friday .

The Chief Minister, however, has refused to give in. Sources said Amarinder spoke to Sonia this morning and told her he would rather resign from the party than be face such “humiliation”. There are reports that he will hold a meeting of party MLAs ahead of the CLP meeting.

Sources said former PCC president Sunil Jakhar, once an associate of the Chief Minister, is among the names being considered for the chief minister’s post.

This comes barely two days after several MLAs wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, making it clear that the government cannot move ahead in this fashion, a senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader told The Indian Express. The letter, the party leader said, was very “strong in nature”. He said, “There was strong pressure. We could not have ignored the letter.”

Live Blog

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tells Sonia Gandhi that he is being humiliated; Sources in the Congress say surveys show Captain's popularity in Punjab is on the wane; Follow this space for Live Updates:

14:54 (IST)18 Sep 2021
Amarinder Singh reaches his residence for a meeting with MLAs loyal to him

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh reaches his official residence in Chandigarh for a meeting with party MLAs loyal to him.

14:46 (IST)18 Sep 2021
Ajay Maken arrives at Congress office for CLP meeting

Congress observer for Punjab, Ajay Maken arrives at the party office for the Congress Legislative Party meeting. (ANI)

Sources in the Congress high command said that surveys, both internal and conducted through external agencies, show that Amarinder’s popularity is on the wane. (File Photo/Express Archive)

Stepping in decisively in the face of “massive” pressure against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh from a section of Congress MLAs in the state, the party high command on Friday night convened an urgent meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) on Saturday.

At 11.39 pm Friday, AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, tweeted: “The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs…requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of CLP has been convened at 5:00 PM on 18th September at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office. AICC directs PPCC to facilitate this meeting.”

He also posted that all Punjab Congress MLAs are “requested to kindly attend this meeting”.

Soon after Rawat’s tweet, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted that a CLP meeting will be convened at 5 pm Saturday. Sources said Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Harish Chaudhary would be the central party’s observers at the CLP meeting; Rawat, too, would be present, it is learnt.

