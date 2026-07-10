Former Union minister Buta Singh’s family wants Congress to declare Channi as Punjab CM face

Channi is said to be unhappy over not being appointed the state party president, with the high command reposing faith in Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Baghel's five-day trip to the state was to end Friday. (File Photo)

The tussle over the Punjab Congress leadership intensified on Friday with the former Union Minister Buta Singh’s family saying that party should declare Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year.

This comes a day before members of the Channi camp are scheduled to meet party general secretary in charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel, who is in the state to meet party leaders in the run up to the state polls.

Late Buta Singh’s son Sarabjot Singh and daughter Gurkirat Kaur called on former chief minister Channi at his residence. Later, both addressed the media in Channi’s presence.