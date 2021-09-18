Amid reports that he has been asked to resign, Amarinder to meet Governor before CLP meet

Amid reports that he has been asked to resign as the Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh will meet Governor Amarinder Singh ahead of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Saturday.

Amarinder’s media advisor has tweeted stating that the CM will address the media at 4:30 pm outside Punjab Raj Bhawan. The CLP meeting has been convened at 5 pm.

Earlier, the CM held a meeting with MPs and MLAs at his official residence in Sector 2. Among those who attended the meeting were Cabinet ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla and Rana Gurmit Sodhi.

The MPs present in the meeting included his wife Preneet Kaur, Manish Tewari, Ravneet Bittu, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Mohammad Sadiq and Jasbir Singh Dimpa. Among the MLAs who were present on the occasion were Ajaib Singh Bhatti, Rakesh Pandey, Ramanjit Sikki, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Navtej Cheema, Tarsem DC, Rajinder Beri and Harpartap Ajnala.

Navtej Cheema, who is the Congress MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, said, “I went and met the CM briefly. After that I came back. He has not said anything. He told us that we should all respect the decision of the party high command.”

Party general secretary in-charge Harish Rawat has already reached Chandigarh. Harish Chaudhary and Ajay Maken, who have been appointed central observers by the party high command, accompanied Rawat.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu along with his general secretary Pargat Singh received them at the airport.