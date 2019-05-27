Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar resigns

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has resigned from his post following his defeat to Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat this election. Jakhar, a then sitting MP, was defeated with a margin of over 80,000 votes.

The party’s state unit chief’s decision came after he took responsibility for the loss. Speaking to the Indian Express, Jakhar said that he had submitted his papers three days ago but was yet to receive a response from the party in this regard.

In the aftermath of its dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is faced with a spate of resignations from its office-bearers. Uttar Pradesh party president Raj Babbar resigned from his post last week.

Babbar had contested from Fatehpur Sikri but had lost with a huge margin of over 4 lakh votes against BJP opponent Rajkumar Chahar. He later sent his resignation to party chief Rahul Gandhi.

The party heads in Karnataka, Odisha and Amethi also followed suit after the party’s poor performance this time.