Punjab Congress chief Sidhu meets SC MLAs again, second meeting in seven days

NEWLY APPOINTED Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday held a second meeting with Scheduled Caste (SC) MLAs of the party, heard them out for unfulfilled promises, and assured them that he would take up their grievances with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

This was the second meeting of SC MLAs with Sidhu. During the meeting, several issues like a pre-poll promise of Congress that five marla plots would be given free of cost to the poor in the state, besides implementation of the 85th Amendment of Constitution of India were taken up.

As many as 20 MLAs and ministers attended Tuesday’s meeting, during which Sidhu is learnt to have said that he would seek an appointment with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and take up the issues with him at the earliest.

The SC MLAs are also learnt to have raised the issue of expensive power, stating that people in their constituency were sick of inflated bills. They also said that though the government had raised the pension for poor and the elderly, from Rs 750 to 1500 per month, not much had been done to highlight this achievement.

A statement by Sidhu later said that Tuesday’s meeting went on for three hours and 20 Ministers/ MLAs spoke in detail about each and every programme and policy needed for the welfare of the Scheduled Caste community of Punjab.

A detailed plan of action to take up Dalit issues for redressal by the government was formed keeping in view every demand and grievance of the community. Sidhu reiterated the party’s commitment to fulfill the 18 point agenda and do even more than what has been promised for the Dalits at the earliest.

Sidhu’s meeting with SC MLAs on Tuesday was followed by him holding another two- hour-long meeting with Congress workers from every Block of Nawashahr district, along with working presidents, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Kuljit Singh Nagra, MLA Angad Saini, MLA Darshanlal Mangupur, and members of the local leadership.